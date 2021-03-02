Johanna Kraemer setting up her pop up plant shop, The Wild Fern Co., on Cole Street pre-pandemic. Courtesy photo

Johanna Kraemer setting up her pop up plant shop, The Wild Fern Co., on Cole Street pre-pandemic. Courtesy photo

Alberta announces new small business benefit

Starting in mid-April, payments of up to $10,000 will go to eligible small and medium businesses

By Dean LaBerge, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Grizzly Gazette

The newly announced Enhanced COVID-19 Business Benefit will augment the Small and Medium Enterprise Grant to provide up to an additional $10,000 to the small businesses that have been impacted the hardest by the pandemic. Between this new benefit and the Small and Medium Enterprise Grant, eligible small businesses in Alberta will be able to access up to $30,000 in supports from the Provincial government.

Alberta Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation Doug Schweitzer had this to say about the new benefit “The challenges associated with COVID-19 are ongoing, and this additional payment will provide even more immediate relief to Alberta’s small businesses. We promised our job creators that we would be there to support them throughout this pandemic, and we will continue to evaluate the needs of Albertans while we engage with the federal government to address gaps in their long-term programs. “

Beginning in mid-April, small and medium businesses that can show a reduction in revenue of 60% or more due to COVID-19 and the related ongoing public health measures will be able to apply for the Enhanced COVID-19 Business Benefit. Eligible businesses will receive 15% of their monthly revenue, to a maximum of $10,000. To qualify for this program, organizations must:

· Be a Business, cooperative, or non-profit organization with less than 500 employees

· Show a revenue reduction of 60% or more

· Declare the levels of provincial and federal support that have already been received to make sure that these supports have covered no more than 80% of revenue

Recipients of this benefit can use this funding towards the costs involved in relaunching their businesses. These expenditures may include the costs of putting measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as PPE, physical barriers, and cleaning supplies, as well as operating expenses such as rent, employee wages, and replacing inventory. The grant can also be used to grow the business’s online presence or increase its e-commerce opportunities to continue to meet its customers’ needs.

Please visit www.alberta.ca/enhanced-covid-19-business-benefit.aspx for more information about the Enhanced COVID-19 Business Benefit.

The Small and Medium Enterprise Grant was launched in June of 2020 and then expanded later in the year to offer up $20,00 to already existing small and medium businesses that had been adversely affected by the pandemic and the ensuing public health restrictions. This program was further expanded in 2021 to include up to $15,000 in supports for new businesses that had started between Mar. 1 and Oct. 31, 2020. Businesses can still apply for the Small and Medium Enterprise Grant until Mar. 31, 2021.

Go to https://www.alberta.ca/sme-relaunch-grant.aspxfor further information on the Small and Medium Enterprise Grant.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sylvan Lake business woman nominated for provincial and national award

Just Posted

Alberta's chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says Albertans need to keep making safe choices to start bending the curve back down. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
One new COVID-19 death in Red Deer, 257 additional cases province-wide

Red Deer sits at 459 active cases of the virus

One of the oil paintings stolen from a season home near the boat launch on Kuusamo Krest. (Photo Submitted)
Sylvan Lake RCMP search for paintings stolen from vacation home

Three original paintings were reportedly stolen from a seasonal home

A lone skater practises his shot on a melting outdoor rink recently. As of March 2, all outdoor skating rinks, including the ones on the lake, are closed for the season. (Photo Submitted by Town of Sylvan Lake)
All outdoor skating rinks in Sylvan Lake closed for the season

The Town announced Tuesday morning the rinks on the lake were also closed due to the warm weather

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said Thursday that the province may consider a regional approach to loosening COVID-19 restrictions if numbers continue to decline. (photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Province further easing health restrictions

Numbers of people hospitalized and in intensive care has dropped dramatically, says premier

Eric Rajah, co-founder of A Better World. (Photo Submitted)
Two Lacombe residents recieve award from Governor General for chairty work

Eric Rajah and Brian Leavitt co-founded A Better World, a charity which started in Lacombe in 1990

A health-care worker looks at a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Palais de Congress site as Quebec begins mass vaccinations based on age across the province, Monday, March 1, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Nearly 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses arriving in Canada this week: Anand

Anita Anand says she’s received assurances from the vaccine manufacturer

Samantha Sharpe, 25, was stabbed to death at Sunchild First Nation on Dec. 12, 2018. Chelsey Lagrelle was sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for manslaughter in a Red Deer courtroom on Tuesday. Photo contributed
Central Alberta woman sentenced to 4 1/2 years for stabbing friend to death in 2018

Chelsey Lagrelle earlier pleaded guilty to stabbing Samantha Sharpe during argument

Calgary police say they received 80 hate crime complaints between January and November 2020. (Pixabay)
‘Racism is a real problem:’ Muslim women fearful following attacks in Edmonton

So far in 2021, three of seven hate-crime-related investigations have involved Somali-Muslim women

Alberta Minister of Health Tyler Shandro speaks during a news conference in Calgary on May 29, 2020. Shandro says Alberta is considering whether to extend the time between COVID-19 vaccine shots to four months. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Alberta may follow B.C.’s lead on faster rollout of first COVID-19 dose

Tyler Shandro says a committee of COVID-19 experts is analyzing emerging data and a decision is coming

A locally-produced video project aims to preserve Canada’s railway history

‘Railways have been an integral part of Canadian history since 1836’

Ryan Jake Applegarth of Ponoka, 28, is scheduled to appear at Ponoka Provincial Court on March 12, 2021. (File photo)
Discussions about justice continue as Ponoka murder victim’s case proceeds

Reaction to comments Ponoka Staff Sgt. Chris Smiley made to town council last month

Dr. Stanley Read
Hometown Bashaw doctor recognized with alumni award for AIDS work

Dr. Stanley Read, born and raised in Bashaw, is considered a global health leader

A copy of the book “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” by Dr. Seuss, rests in a chair, Monday, March 1, 2021, in Walpole, Mass. Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the business that preserves and protects the author and illustrator’s legacy, announced on his birthday, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, that it would cease publication of several children’s titles including “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street” and “If I Ran the Zoo,” because of insensitive and racist imagery. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published for racist images

Books affected include McElligot’s Pool, On Beyond Zebra!, Scrambled Eggs Super! and The Cat’s Quizzer

AstraZeneca’s vaccine ready for use at the vaccination centre in Apolda, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Reichel/dpa via AP
National panel advises against using Oxford-AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine on seniors

NACI panel said vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are preferred for seniors ‘due to suggested superior efficacy’

Most Read