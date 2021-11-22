Nurse Iciar Bercian prepares a shot at a vaccine clinic in Calgary on June 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Nurse Iciar Bercian prepares a shot at a vaccine clinic in Calgary on June 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta apartment building owner hopes to set precedent with vaccine requirement

Strategic says it’s first major landlord in Canada to implement a vaccine requirement for new tenants

An Alberta-based rental housing provider says it hopes to set a precedent with its decision to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination from new tenants.

Strategic Group owns rental apartment buildings in Calgary and Edmonton. The company says it’s the first major landlord in Canada to implement a vaccine requirement for new tenants.

Chief operating officer Tracey Steman says she hopes other landlords follow suit. She says vaccination is the only way out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Strategic Group exempts anyone who is unable to be vaccinated for medical reasons or is too young to receive the vaccine.

The policy applies to new tenants, but the company says existing tenants must show proof of vaccine to access common areas like gyms and party rooms.

Experts say there are no laws that expressly prevent landlords from requiring proof of vaccination.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: COVID-19: As restrictions ease, Parksville animal rescue fills up with pets

RELATED: Mandatory COVID vaccines for private practitioners are coming: B.C. health officials

Coronavirusvaccines

Previous story
Scotiabank ditches resumés for campus hiring, widening candidate pool

Just Posted

Town of Sylvan Lake / Facebook photo
Elevation in traffic leads to installation of new traffic lights

Alberta has 1,910 active cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday. Red Deer is reporting five active cases, with 108 recovered. (File photo)
Red Deer at 150 active cases of COVID-19

Submitted photos
Lacombe’s first Flags of Remembrance tribute an exceptional success

Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News
Winners named for annual Chamber Business Awards