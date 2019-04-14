In a March 13, 2019 file photo, an American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 sits at a boarding gate at LaGuardia Airport in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

American Airlines cancels Max flights through mid-August

The cancellations represent 1.5% of American’s total flights each day of the summer

American Airlines is cancelling 115 flights per day through mid-August because of ongoing problems with the Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

The cancellations represent 1.5% of American’s total flights each day of the summer.

READ MORE: Southwest grounds Boeing Max jets until August

The U.S. grounded Boeing’s 737 Max plane in mid-March after two deadly plane crashes. Boeing aims to finish fixing the planes in late April, and changes would have to be submitted to the Federal Aviation Administration and foreign regulators for approval.

American has 24 Max jets and had previously planned to cancel Max flights through early June. Airline officials say by extending cancellations through the summer they can plan more reliably for the peak travel season.

The airline says its reservations and sales teams will work with customers to manage their travel plans.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
GM to reveal next-generation Corvette in July

Just Posted

Notley hopes for momentum shift as provincial election campaign winds down

Rachel Notley visited a Sikh temple in Calgary today before heading to Edmonton for a rally

Albertans at the polls: Ten constituencies to watch in the provincial election

Election day is April 16

Bozo eruptions: Will gaffes on social issues affect Alberta election results?

The economy will be top of mind for many Alberta voters

Central Alberta man found guilty in crash that killed 2 people, hurt 2 others

Ashleigh Smith, who was 16, and 18-year-old John Dolliver were killed and two other teens were injured

Sylvan Lake Yettis eye league championship ahead of season start

The first game for the Yettis is April 24 at 8:30 p.m.

Man lights cars on fire along Edmonton street, tackled by Good Samaritan in Hawaiian shirt

The shocking incident happened along Edmonton’s popular Whyte Avenue

Big pharma might cut R&D, delay new drugs if pharmacare means more generics: memo

Pharmacare is shaping up as a key campaign issue in the October election

Legalization sparks curiosity in people who haven’t used pot in years or ever

Canada legalized weed in October

Lacombe Generals hoist Allan Cup after storybook 2019 tournament

5-2 win over the Innisfail Eagles gives Lacombe fourth Allan Cup

Trudeau celebrates Vaisakhi in B.C. after feds remove ‘Sikh extremism’ from terrorism report

Report drew ire from Canada’s Sikh community for talking about Sikh extremism as a top threat

RCMP search business owned by Calgary United Conservative candidate Peter Singh

Mounties seized a computer hard drive, other electronic devices and a suitcase

Fisher-Price recalls sleepers after more than 30 babies died

U.S. authorities said people should stop using Fisher-Price Rock ‘n’ Play immediately

Lacombe Generals march to third straight Allan Cup Final

3-1 win over Rosetown sets up finals match with the Innisfail Eagles

Innisfail Eagles claw out win over Stoney Creek Generals in Allan Cup semis

3-2 win sets up all-ACHW final on Saturday

Most Read