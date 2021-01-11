Royal Bank president David McKay speaks at the banks annual meeting in Toronto on April 6, 2017. McKay says it’ll take a few million people in the country getting vaccinating to get the country on track for an economic rebound. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Royal Bank president David McKay speaks at the banks annual meeting in Toronto on April 6, 2017. McKay says it’ll take a few million people in the country getting vaccinating to get the country on track for an economic rebound. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

At least 4 million Canadians need vaccines for country to look at reopening economy: RBC

McKay says government relief will have to continue and become focused on areas of the economy

Royal Bank of Canada’s chief executive says the country will not be on track for an economic rebound until millions of people are vaccinated against COVID-19.

While 319,938 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given out so far, Dave McKay predicts between 4 million and 4.5 million high-risk Canadians will have to get the shots before the country can get back to opening the economy.

In an interview during RBC’s Canadian Bank CEO conference on Monday, McKay estimated the country could reach that target this year.

Once people are vaccinated, McKay believes people who have been sitting on cash and not spending it because so many things are closed will race back to pastimes like travel and entertainment.

He expects the country’s recovery could be retail-led or consumer-led because Canadians were offered billions in government aid during the pandemic and managed to save a lot by not going out.

McKay says government relief will have to continue and become focused on areas of the economy that are expected to take longer to recover like small businesses, hospitality businesses and transportation companies.

READ MORE: Canadian economy lost 63,000 jobs in Dec., first decline since April

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronaviruseconomy

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Not as easy as it looks’: Small businesses share what it takes to move online
Next story
Pandemic job concerns could pose problem in long-term, Bank of Canada says

Just Posted

Red Deer Mayor Tara Veer has joined with other Alberta mayors to lobby against the provincial government’s plan to centralize ambulance dispatch in Calgary. (Contributed image)
Red Deer Mayor makes last-minute appeal to a premier, who has ignored municipal offers to preserve local ambulance dispatch

‘Unfortunately the province is no longer engaging with us,’ says Veer

RCMP Logo
Vehicle in ditch: Police in central Alberta seize drugs and stolen property

A Sylvan Lake man has been charged with multiple offences in connection to the vehicle discovery

Red Deer Kinsmen Lottery co-chairs Ken Waters, left, and Craig Fleming selected a winning ticket Saturday afternoon. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)
Sylvan Lake man wins Red Deer Kinsmen Lottery

Darrell Elsbett is $100,000 richer after winning the Kinsmen Lottery

Licensed practical nurse administers a COVID-19 test at the Jamestown Family Clinic's drive-up testing site on Dec. 7. Sequim Gazette photo by Michael Dashiell
Alberta adds 811 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Another COVID-19 death reported in Red Deer

Asymptomatic testing will now be available for "priority groups" who are most likely to spread the COVID-19 virus to vulnerable or at-risk populations. File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS
Gov’t of Alberta reports 31 new COVID-19 deaths on Saturday

There are 1,577 active cases in the central zone

This Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, image from a video released by Schwarzenegger shows former Republican California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger delivering a public message. Schwarzenegger compared the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol to the Nazis and called President Donald Trump a failed leader who “will go down in history as the worst president ever.” (Frank Fastner/Arnold Schwarzenegger via AP)
VIDEO: Arnold Schwarzenegger compares U.S. Capitol mob to Nazis

Schwarzenegger, who was born in Austria, compared the Proud Boys — a far-right extremist group — to the Nazis

(RCMP)
RCMP still looking for Alberta man missing since 2019, now believed to be in B.C.

Mounties said they are concerned for Wetsch’s wellbeing

With Alberta schools closed Jillian Reid, 9, and her siblings have started home schooling in Cremona, Alta., Monday, March 23, 2020. Alberta kids return to full-time in-person classes this week, but the back-to-school story is a bit more complicated in Saskatchewan and Manitoba. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
All kids return to classroom in Alberta, but Saskatchewan, Manitoba more complicated

Alberta’s lockdown will continue till Jan. 21

Health-care workers wait at COVID-19 testing stations located at the international arrivals area at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Feds change sick-leave benefit, applicants required to say if they travelled

The CRA says it will delay processing applications to those programs from Canadians who have travelled

Royal Bank president David McKay speaks at the banks annual meeting in Toronto on April 6, 2017. McKay says it’ll take a few million people in the country getting vaccinating to get the country on track for an economic rebound. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
At least 4 million Canadians need vaccines for country to look at reopening economy: RBC

McKay says government relief will have to continue and become focused on areas of the economy

Supporters of President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Jose Luis Magana
Canada weighs listing Proud Boys as terror group after U.S. Capitol riot

Several members were nonetheless among those who stormed Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

Kiki Lally is seen in an undated handout photo at Pinnovate, a craft studio in Calgary. When the pandemic began, Lally couldn’t host birthday parties, camps or bridal showers anymore, so she started making DIY kits and offering them for delivery. The DIY kits had to be sold through a new website called DIY Delivery that she built. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Jennifer Chabot, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
‘Not as easy as it looks’: Small businesses share what it takes to move online

Shipping, fitting all made complicated by COVID

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
RCMP in Alberta investigate report of man wearing what appeared to be Klan hood

Opposition NDP leader Rachel Notley took to Twitter, calling the incident ‘vile and disgusting’

TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump walks to a Make America Great again rally at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport in Opa Locka, Florida on November 2, 2020. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)
Twitter bans Trump, citing risk of incitement

Trump was locked out of his account on his preferred social medial platform for 12 hours earlier this week

Most Read