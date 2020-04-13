Aurora Cannabis board approves 1-for-12 share consolidation plan

Aurora Cannabis board approves 1-for-12 share consolidation plan

EDMONTON — Aurora Cannabis Inc. says its board has approved a plan to consolidate all of its outstanding common shares on a 1-for-12 basis.

The Edmonton-based cannabis company says the move will keep Aurora in compliance with the New York Stock Exchange’s standards and will provide access to investors, equity capital and trading liquidity.

The consolidation plan is subject to regulatory and stock exchange approvals and comes as the company says it has $205 million in cash.

Given macroeconomic uncertainty caused by COVID-19, Aurora says it intends to file a new prospectus supplement to enable it to raise additional equity capital, generate balance sheet strength and preserve the company’s flexibility.

Aurora says it is still committed to reporting modest growth in net revenue between its second and third quarters.

The company is also on track to meet targets it previously set around reductions to costs and capital expenditures, following a layoff of 500 employees and a $1 billion writedown it took in February.

This story by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ACB)

The Canadian Press

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ponoka chamber hosts teleconference on COVID-19 response

Just Posted

Province expanding testing eligibility to any Albertan with fever, sore throat, cough

Alberta declares 81 new COVID-19 cases, provincial total at 1,732

Sylvan Lake Sobeys partners with fire department to deliver groceries during pandemic

Sylvan Lake Fire Department is delivering groceries to seniors two days a week

Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce launches app, connects businesses to residents and visitors

The Sylvan Lake Town App launched on the app store April 1, along with a gift card giveaway

Alberta confirms 82 cases Sunday, four additional deaths

72 cases in central zone

Are you letting your hair grow out? Central Albertans share their stories

One Red Deer salon owner helping clients over video

A message from the publisher

Consider a voluntary subscription to Sylvan Lake News

Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave dies at age 25 after suffering brain bleed

Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave dies at age 25 after suffering brain bleed

Quibi stars have no quibble with new phone-only filmmaking

Quibi stars have no quibble with new phone-only filmmaking

Alternate facts, absolute dread: the pandemic sci-fi writers say they couldn’t predict

Alternate facts, absolute dread: the pandemic sci-fi writers say they couldn’t predict

Trump says it’s his call when to ease virus rules, not govs’

Trump says it’s his call when to ease virus rules, not govs’

Storms tear through South amid pandemic; more than 30 dead

Storms tear through South amid pandemic; more than 30 dead

Netanyahu, rival report ‘meaningful progress’ in unity talks

Netanyahu, rival report ‘meaningful progress’ in unity talks

Aurora Cannabis board approves 1-for-12 share consolidation plan

Aurora Cannabis board approves 1-for-12 share consolidation plan

TSX and most U.S. stock markets fall ahead of start to earnings season

TSX and most U.S. stock markets fall ahead of start to earnings season

Most Read