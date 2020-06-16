Aurora Cannabis president Steve Dobler stepping down at the end of the month

EDMONTON — Aurora Cannabis Inc. says co-founder Steve Dobler will retire as president and as a director of the company at the end of the month.

Dobler has held the roles at the cannabis company since December 2014.

With the retirement of Dobler, the board will have nine directors.

The move follows the departure of founder Terry Booth, who stepped down as chief executive earlier this year.

Aurora announced in February that it was taking $1 billion in writedowns and would lay off 500 employees as part of a shakeup to its spending plans.

In May, the company announced it was entering the U.S. market with the acquisition of hemp-based cannabidiol company Reliva LLC.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ACB)

The Canadian Press

Most Read