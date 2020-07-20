Aurora to lay off more staff in restructuring of European operations

EDMONTON — Aurora Cannabis Inc. is reorganizing its European operations and cutting some jobs.

The Edmonton-based cannabis company says in an email to The Canadian Press that the layoffs will amount to a one-quarter workforce reduction in select countries and in a regional office.

Spokeswoman Laura Gallant refuses to specify exactly how many workers or which specific offices are impacted, but says the decision is part of Aurora’s restructuring it announced in February.

The restructuring aims to help Aurora better align its international operations with current market conditions and has already caused more than 1,000 employees to be laid off and more than five Aurora sites to be closed.

The company says it will also fully acquire its Aurora Nordic Cannabis A/S facility in Odense, Denmark, which it will use to ramp up operations over the next 12 months and meet demand in the European medical cannabis market.

Mads Ulrik Pedersen, who is currently CEO of Aurora Nordic, has been appointed president of the European organization effective immediately and will oversee a new growth strategy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ACB)

The Canadian Press

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version misspelled the name of Aurora’s European president.

