A&W reports same-store sales down 4% due to COVID-19 pandemic

A&W reports same-store sales down 4% due to COVID-19 pandemic

VANCOUVER — A&W restaurant sales have fallen sharply since the COVID-19 pandemic started to grow in Canada in mid-March, according to the A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund.

“The effects of COVID-19 on many businesses and I’d say particularly restaurants have been unexpected. They’re sudden and unprecedented,” said Susan Senecal, CEO of A&W Food Services.

Industry data shows food service sales in Canada since the pandemic began have fallen by over 60 per cent, she said.

About 200 of the company’s restaurants out of a total 995 are temporarily closed. Many of those are in shopping centre food courts or street front locations.

The company closed its dining rooms at restaurants that remain open and those locations are restricted to drive thru, delivery and mobile ordering sales.

“Customer traffic in the remaining restaurants is down significantly, as guests remain at home and practice social distancing,” Senecal said.

Starting March 13, total sales of the burger chain’s restaurants in the royalty pool are about 42 per cent of sales before that date, including the impact of closed restaurants.

Same-store sales in the first quarter, which ended March 22, fell 4.0 per cent.

Growth in January and February was positive, noted Senecal.

“However, starting March 13, 2020, COVID-19 began to have an immediate effect on A&W restaurant sales.”

The negative same-store sales growth was offset by gross sales from new restaurants, said Donald Leslie, chief financial officer.

The comments came as A&W reported its profit for the first quarter totalled $5.5 million compared with nearly $5.7 million in the same period a year earlier. Net income, excluding non-cash items, totalled $7.7 million, up from $6.3 million a year ago.

Gross sales at A&W restaurants in the royalty pool totalled $308.7 million compared with $308.8 million in same quarter last year, as the number of restaurants grew to 971 compared with 934 a year ago.

A&W announced earlier this month that it would temporarily suspend its monthly distributions to unitholders in an effort to preserve cash during the pandemic.

The company believes the quick-service restaurant segment of the food service industry will recover from the impact of the coronavirus, said Senecal.

“However, the timing and the strength of the recovery cannot now be predicted with any degree of certainty.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:AW.UN)

The Canadian Press

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sylvan Lake breweries win gold at Alberta Beer Awards
Next story
Economic ‘train wreck’ delivers billions in asset impairments to oil producers

Just Posted

Alberta gov’t confirms 315 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

Provincial total of confirmed cases is now 5,165

Canada Post providing free hold mail, mail forwarding to businesses

The services are being offered to help provide relief to businesses until further notice

UPDATED: 2020 Ponoka Stampede cancelled

Cattle raffle to go ahead, Stampede will return in 2021

Alberta expected to reopen in May

Province provides daily update

Sylvan Lake church provides free drive-thru pop-up market

The Alliance Community Church held the first of the weekly free markets on April 22

Help Sylvan Lake News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Help support local journalism by making a one-time or ongoing donation for your community paper

Trump says he won’t extend social distancing guidelines

Trump says he won’t extend social distancing guidelines

More than half of Canadian companies see sales drop at least 20%: StatCan

More than half of Canadian companies see sales drop at least 20%: StatCan

Economic ‘train wreck’ delivers billions in asset impairments to oil producers

Economic ‘train wreck’ delivers billions in asset impairments to oil producers

A&W reports same-store sales down 4% due to COVID-19 pandemic

A&W reports same-store sales down 4% due to COVID-19 pandemic

Mirror drive-in movie service shut down after it’s deemed a mass gathering

Business owner frustrated after being ordered to shut down by AHS

Blackfalds commits to 0% property tax increase for 2020

Town has reviewed the annual budget and made accommodations due to COVID-19

Alberta offers emergency payment to flood evacuees in northern Alberta

Evacuees can apply for $1,250 for each adult and $500 for each child

Lobbying in Ottawa hit monthly records amid oil crash and pandemic, stats show

February and March are typically among the heaviest lobbying periods

Most Read