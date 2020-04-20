Heavy oil upgrading facilities at the Kearl Lake oil sands project north of Fort McMurray. (Imperial Oil)

B.C. finds seven Alberta oilsands workers with COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry orders isolation for returning Kearl workers

With seven positive tests for COVID-19 traced to people in B.C. who have returned from the Kearl Lake oil sands project in northern Alberta, the B.C. government has issued an order of self-isolation for anyone who has returned to B.C. from that mine and processing plant.

“Right now I am ordering anybody who has been in the Kearl Lake project since March 15 and has returned to British Columbia that they must self-isolate for 14 days after their return,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said April 20. “For many people, this will mean that their return was over 14 days ago. If they had symptoms during that time, or if they continue to have symptoms, we want you to connect with 8-1-1 and tell us about that.”

Henry said there are more coronavirus test results pending on other workers, and Alberta health officials are working to contain the outbreak.

RELATED: Interior Health issues warning about oil sands camp

RELATED: Trans Mountain work proceeds with COVID-19 rules

“Both Interior Health and Northern Health have had individuals who have come back and tested positive from the outbreak in Kearl Lake,” Henry said. “They are doing contact tracing and have identified all of the close contacts of those individuals that we know about at this point.

“We expect there will be more people. We know that there are people coming back and forth between places in Alberta on a regular basis as part of the essential work that they do.”

Some US manufacturers reopening amid fierce political heat

‘Historic day’ as oil futures turn negative; TSX rises slightly

Trudeau promises stockpile policies to get overhaul to prevent waste

Canadians can’t relax yet despite progress in curbing COVID-19, officials say

‘A difficult decision:’ Cargill meat-packing plant pausing production

U.S. protesters resist COVID-19 lockdowns, backed by Trump

Liberals, Bloc, NDP, Greens approve once-a-week sittings in House of Commons

