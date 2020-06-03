The Bank of Canada is maintaining its key interest rate at 0.25 per cent, in a June 3, 2020 story. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Bank of Canada keeps key interest rate target on hold at 0.25%

Pandemic impact on economies may have peaked

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada is keeping its key interest rate target on hold.

The central bank says its target for the overnight rate will remain at 0.25 per cent.

It says the impact of the pandemic on the global economy appears to have peaked, although uncertainty about how the recovery will unfold remains high.

The bank it believes Canada has avoided the worst-case economic scenario painted that it painted in April, updating its GDP figures for the second quarter of the year.

The central bank now expects GDP to decline between 10 and 20 per cent compared with the fourth quarter of 2019, down from the 15 to 30 per cent decline forecasted in April.

In a statement announcing the rate decision, the central bank says it still expects the economy to resume growth in the third quarter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2020.

Bankingeconomy

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bell Canada to sell 25 data centres for $1.04 billion for Equinix Inc.
Next story
Scientist admits Sweden could have battled virus better

Just Posted

Documentary about a Sylvan Lake man and his team to be featured at Okotoks Film Festival

Living the Warrior Code documents Scott Mcdermott and his team’s journey back to the Ultraman race

Israeli, Chinese policies ‘concern’ Canada, undermine freedom, says Trudeau

Israeli, Chinese policies ‘concern’ Canada, undermine freedom, says Trudeau

House of Commons can manage virtual voting securely if MPs want it, Speaker says

House of Commons can manage virtual voting securely if MPs want it, Speaker says

Liberals detail changes to COVID-19 aid as they ask MPs to OK new spending

Liberals detail changes to COVID-19 aid as they ask MPs to OK new spending

Alberta confirms 13 COVID-19 cases: Central zone remains at zero active

Active cases down to 377

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Scientist admits Sweden could have battled virus better

4,468 deaths linked to COVID-19

Defence Department accused of using pandemic to withhold info from Parliament

Department fails to respond to many questions

Bank of Canada keeps key interest rate target on hold at 0.25%

Pandemic impact on economies may have peaked

Federal aid for care home systems needed ahead of second wave, advocates say

Trudeau says long-term care was discussed with provinces

Nunavut RCMP order probe after video shows suspect hit by police vehicle door

Nunavut RCMP order probe after video shows suspect hit by police vehicle door

Joint federal-provincial inquiry into N.S. mass shooting a good option: top expert

Joint federal-provincial inquiry into N.S. mass shooting a good option: top expert

As U.S. boils over, calls for Canadian justice ring out in House of Commons

As U.S. boils over, calls for Canadian justice ring out in House of Commons

Most Read