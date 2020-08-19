The Noom app displayed on the Apple App Store on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (Apple App Store)

Better Business Bureau issues warnings over billing for weight loss app Noom

Bureau warned customers to read terms carefully when they sign up for a free trial, especially for health and wellness apps.

The Better Business Bureau has issued a warning for users of weight loss app Noom.

In a Wednesday (Aug. 19) news release, the bureau said it’s seen a “significant uptick” in the number of calls it’s received about the app. Between Aug. 16 and 18, the bureau received 1,213 consumer complaints about Noom, largely about billing and customer service, compared to 2,023 total complaints since July 2017. According to a bureau alert, consumers are trying to cancel during the free trial offer but are still being billed for between $20 and $40 in monthly subscription costs. Customers are also claiming they are being charged upfront for several months of subscription, in amounts from $120 to more than $180 instead of being billed monthly.

“Nearly all consumers detail the difficulty they encounter when trying to get in contact with the company’s customer service to request a refund of charges,” the bureau said.

The bureau warned customers to read terms carefully when they sign up for a free trial, especially for health and wellness apps.

On the Apple app store, Noon has a rating of 4.6 stars with 18,000 ratings and is the eighteenth ranked health and fitness app. It has a similar rating in the Google Play store with 212,838 reviews.

ALSO READ: View Royal mayor victimized in CERB identity theft scam

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

ScamsWeight Loss

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Inflation rate falls to 0.1 per cent as price growth slows, StatCan reports

Just Posted

New school year – new normal: Sylvan Lake students preparing to back to school

This school year will look different, and the differences will begin at home, school boards say

Town of Sylvan Lake and the Gulls join forces for stadium groundbreaking

Work on the new sports park will move forward with plans to have it baseball ready next summer

COVID-19: Central zone active cases up by two Tuesday

City of Red Deer active cases same as Monday

Town of Sylvan Lake proclaims inaugural Neighbour Day

The events to celebrate neighbourly kindness are set for Aug. 22 in Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake supports owners of Lakeside Go Karts after fire

Lakeside Go Karts caught fire early Tuesday morning, resulting in substantial losses

Better Business Bureau issues warnings over billing for weight loss app Noom

Bureau warned customers to read terms carefully when they sign up for a free trial, especially for health and wellness apps.

At least 30 COVID-19 cases linked to religious activities in Alberta: top doctor

Fifteen cases in Alberta were from a separate religious gathering in the hamlet of Deadwood

Wetaskiwin RCMP, Fire, Fish and Wildlife and Alberta rescue divers train for water search and rescues

First responders practiced coordination to make future water rescues and recoveries more efficient.

VIDEO: Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy urges Canadians to take online class on Indigenous history

Schitt’s Creek star says 2020 has taught him the importance of relearning history

Freeland sworn in as federal finance minister as PM set to seek prorogation

Both Morneau and Trudeau are embroiled in ethical investigations involving a WE contract

US goes online for pandemic supplies, many at Walmart.com

Net income for Walmart Inc. reaches $6.48 billion

Many parents nervous about return of school, plan to send kids anyway: survey

66 worried about children returning to school

Morneau stepping down as federal finance minister

Resignation comes as We Charity controversy continues in Ottawa

Most Read