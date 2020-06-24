BlackBerry writes down value of its Spark unit, posts US$636 million Q1 loss

BlackBerry writes down value of its Spark unit, posts US$636 million Q1 loss

WATERLOO, Ont. — BlackBerry Ltd. posted a US$636 million net loss in the first quarter ended May 31, as it recorded a non-cash accounting writedown related to its BlackBerry Spark unit.

The company, which reports in U.S. currency, said the loss amounted to $1.14 per share.

That included a $594-million goodwill impairment primarily related to BlackBerry Spark, which provides tailored cybersecurity options for enterprises.

Revenue was $206 million, down from $247 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

Under BlackBerry’s non-GAAP measures, it earned two cents per share with $214 million of revenue. including $8 million that can’t be recognized under U.S. accounting rules.

Its stock closed at $6.69 on the Toronto Stock Exchange and US$4.92 on the New York Stock Exchange. After the earning’s report, the shares fell to US$4.83 in after-hours trading.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BB)

The Canadian Press

BlackBerry

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
North American stock markets plunge on fears about rising COVID-19 infections
Next story
Watchdog says flight refund rules may need reworking to address possible ‘gaps’

Just Posted

Red Deer returns to no confirmed active COVID-19 cases

The provincial government confirmed 44 new COVID-19 cases in Alberta on Wednesday

Sylvan Lake hotel approved to become residential apartments

The application for the Lakeshore Drive building was approved by Town Council at the June 22 meeting

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Sylvan Lake, Eckville areas

Environment Canada placed the watch in effect at 10:30 a.m. on June 24

45 new COVID-19 cases in Alberta on Tuesday, 532 active cases

Still one active case in Red Deer

Town of Sylvan Lake launches skate park ambassador pilot program

The skate park ambassador will be on-site Tuesday through Saturday to engage users and relationships

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Sylvan Lake, Eckville areas

Environment Canada placed the watch in effect at 10:30 a.m. on June 24

Plans for ‘Atlantic bubble’ on July 3 as cases of COVID-19 stabilize

Plans for ‘Atlantic bubble’ on July 3 as cases of COVID-19 stabilize

B.C. allows more openings, but ‘we are not leaving COVID-19 behind,’: Horgan

B.C. allows more openings, but ‘we are not leaving COVID-19 behind,’: Horgan

Tucson police chief offers resignation after man’s death

Tucson police chief offers resignation after man’s death

Mexican president’s plan to meet with Trump draws criticism

Mexican president’s plan to meet with Trump draws criticism

WikiLeaks founder Assange faces new indictment in US

WikiLeaks founder Assange faces new indictment in US

Arab League: Israeli annexation could ignite a religious war

Arab League: Israeli annexation could ignite a religious war

3 men indicted on murder charges in killing of Ahmaud Arbery

3 men indicted on murder charges in killing of Ahmaud Arbery

Flu vaccine was disappointing vs. some strains last season

Flu vaccine was disappointing vs. some strains last season

Most Read