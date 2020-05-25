A worker walks under the fuselage of a Boeing 737 MAX jet parked at a Boeing airplane manufacturing plant Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Renton, Wash. (File photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Boeing says it will reduce workforce by 400 in Winnipeg due to impact from COVID-19

Reflecting new market realities

WINNIPEG — Boeing says it plans to cut 400 positions at its Winnipeg facilities due to the impact of COVID-19.

A statement from the company says the reductions will come from voluntary and involuntary layoffs and normal attrition.

According to Boeing’s website, the company employs approximately 1,600 people in two locations in the city, where they produce components mainly for its commercial airplanes.

The statement notes that Boeing previously announced it would adjust the size of the company to “reflect new market realities” from the pandemic.

Earlier this month, Boeing said it failed to sell a single commercial airplane in April and also saw orders for 108 planes cancelled last month as a sharp drop in air travel erased any demand among airlines for new jetliners.

The company announced April 29 it would cut 10 per cent of its 161,000-person work force through attrition, early-out offers and layoffs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 24, 2020.

Boeing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trump’s pitch to voters: Trust me, economy will soar in 2021

Just Posted

No deaths from virus between Saturday and Sunday afternoon in Alberta

Active cases in Alberta reaches 801

City of Red Deer down to one confirmed active case of COVID-19

18 new cases were confirmed across the province Saturday

5,801 of 6,800 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alberta have recovered

32 new cases confirmed Friday

Area teen crowned Miss Teenage Central Alberta

Sophia Lia, 15, earned the crown in her first pageant and is spreading the message of mental health

Candle caused Innisfail house fire that left family homeless

Fire unattended candle on second floor of home on Wednesday afternoon

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Pandemic a boon for the bicycle as thousands snap them up

Bicycles sell out around the world

Boeing says it will reduce workforce by 400 in Winnipeg due to impact from COVID-19

Reflecting new market realities

Minds behind pandemic predicting algorithm already thinking about future beyond COVID-19

Diseases are emerging with greater frequency

‘It’s awful’: Calgary homeless sleeping outdoors over fears of catching COVID-19

Used to be few rough sleepers

N.S. fire crews continue battling ‘out-of-control’ Porters Lake blaze

Word of the fire first emerged early Saturday afternoon

Technology, representation butt heads amid debate over resuming Parliament

The Liberals are now proposing four meetings a week until June 17

Procession for Snowbirds crash victim makes its way through Halifax

The 35-year-old military public affairs officer and Halifax native died in the crash

Most Read