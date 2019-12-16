Boeing to halt production of 737 Max airliner in January

Jet has been grounded for months after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people

A worker coils up the cord for a flight deck communications headset as a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max airplane prepares to take off, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Boeing will temporarily stop producing its grounded 737 Max jet in January.

The Chicago-based company said Monday that production would halt at its 12,000-worker plant in Renton, Wash., near Seattle, as it struggles to get approval from regulators to put the plane back in the air.

Boeing said it doesn’t expect any layoffs as a result of the halt “at this time.” But layoffs could ripple through some of the 900 companies that supply parts for the plane.

The Max is Boeing’s most important jet, but it has been grounded since March after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed total of 346 people.

RELATED: Boeing CEO apologizes to families of 737 Max jet crash victims

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Alberta’s challenge of federal carbon tax to be heard

Just Posted

AHS: Spread joy, not germs: stay healthy this holiday season

More than 660 cases of influenza have been confirmed in Alberta

Young students donate roughly $800 worth of toys to Sylvan Lake Christmas Bureau

The Outdoor Adventure class at kcs collected over $800 from an October bottle drive

Lacombe County reminds anglers of “Take it Off” program on Buffalo Lake, Gull Lake, and Sylvan Lake

Registering is entirely voluntary, and it ensures that each hut is accounted for

Blackfalds RCMP officer’s firearm discharged in struggle

Red Deer and Sylvan Lake RCMP assist after police vehicle stolen

Red Deer-Lacombe MP responds to Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer’s resignation

Blaine Calkins thanked Scheer for his leadership

VIDEO: The perils of indulging teenagers’ wish lists

Tech items like AirPods come with adult prices, but increasingly target teenage consumers

In reversal, Hallmark Channel to reinstate same-sex marriage ads

One of the two ads that was pulled showed two brides sharing a quick kiss

Liberals’ fiscal update shows billions more in deficits this year and next

Last time, they projected a $19.8-billion deficit. This time, it’s $26.6 billion

Two Wetaskiwin men arrested, charged after break-in, flight from police

Wetaskiwin RCMP respond to break and enter at Tony’s Towing

Kenney heads to London to promote Alberta’s energy to international markets

Premier has said he doesn’t think Alberta is getting credit for reducing its environmental footprint

Alberta’s challenge of federal carbon tax to be heard

Province argues it already has the power to deal with emissions and should be left to do so

November home sales, prices up from year-ago mark, Canadian group says

Average price was around $404,000 – outside of the greater Toronto and Vancouver areas

U.K. company to buy Cineplex, Canada’s largest theatre chain, for $2.8B

Cineworld says it’s the second-largest cinema business in the world, by number of screens

Court to hear B.C. First Nations’ challenge of Trans Mountain pipeline

Groups set to argue at Federal Court of Appeal that feds failed to consult adequately

Most Read