Booking.com cuts workforce by thousands as travel atrophies

Booking.com cuts workforce by thousands as travel atrophies

Booking.com is laying off a quarter of its workforce — more than 4,000 people — with the global pandemic snuffing out travel.

Layoffs will begin next month and run through the end of the year, according to parent company Booking Holdings Inc.

Booking Holdings, based in Norwalk, Connecticut, also owns the restaurant reservation company OpenTable and Priceline.com.

The number of room reserved at Booking.com during the first quarter of this year tumbled 43%, to 124 million.

The company warned investors in May to brace for worse in the second financial quarter, the results of which are due Thursday.

Booking.com, based in Amsterdam, is a dominant player in Europe, where it controls more than 60% of online travel bookings, according to a 2018 report from Hospitality Europe. But bookings have plummeted as travel from major markets like the U.S. and China has slowed significantly.

The number of people passing through U.S. airport checkpoints is running about 70% lower than a year ago, according to figures from the Transportation Security Administration. Travel plunged about 95% by mid-April, then rose steadily until levelling off throughout July. More than 700,000 people were screened each of the last five days, through Monday, the first time that has happened since mid-March.

The World Tourism Organization, an agency of the United Nations, said late last month that there was a 56% drop in tourist arrivals between January and May. That’s about 300 million people, and $320 billion in lost international tourism receipts.

Booking.com has 17,500 employees and more than 200 offices worldwide.

Dee-Ann Durbin, The Associated Press

Business

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
TikTok sale puts Canada between Trump and China, again, experts say
Next story
Feds look to finalize deal with airlines amid contact tracing concerns

Just Posted

94 new cases of COVID-19 in Alberta on Wednesday, two more deaths

1,146 active cases with 9,891 recovered cases

The Mustard Seed’s School Lunch Program expanding into Sylvan Lake

‘It allows them to be able to focus on learning instead of focusing on hunger,” says Laura Unruh

Sylvan Lake and Rimbey to play host to Nitro Nation events

At both events, attendees will have a chance to get an up-close look at a 10,000 horsepower dragster

COVID-19: One more death reported in central zone

Number of active cases has decreased by more than 200 since last week

Sylvan Lake proclaims first ever Pride Week

The proclamation for the week of Aug. 9-15 was submitted to the Town by the IMPACT Coalition

Protestors for Indigenous Lives Matter gather in Wetaskiwin

Protestors gathered along 56 St Wetaskiwin, Alta. August 4, 2020 for Indigenous Lives Matter.

Alberta man’s body recovered from Okanagan Lake after five-day search

‘The depth of the water, as well as the topography of the lake, made the recovery of the deceased very challenging’ - RCMP

Feds look to finalize deal with airlines amid contact tracing concerns

Feds look to finalize deal with airlines amid contact tracing concerns

Dwindling B.C. bamboo supply leaves Calgary Zoo biologists worried about pandas

Zoo has been trying to send pandas back to China since May

Booking.com cuts workforce by thousands as travel atrophies

Booking.com cuts workforce by thousands as travel atrophies

Ford COO Jim Farley to lead company, CEO Hackett to retire

Ford COO Jim Farley to lead company, CEO Hackett to retire

Stingray CEO expects rapid growth as COVID’s impact fades, new services unfold

Stingray CEO expects rapid growth as COVID’s impact fades, new services unfold

TSX closes higher as energy, loonie strengthen and gold reaches another record

TSX closes higher as energy, loonie strengthen and gold reaches another record

Facebook launches its new TikTok clone, Instagram Reels

Facebook has a long tradition of cloning competitive services

Most Read