FILE - This Jan. 16, 2020 file photo shows a Uniper energy company coal-fired power plant and a BP refinery beside a wind generator in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

BP to cut 10,000 jobs worldwide amid virus pandemic

Senior levels significantly impacted

LONDON — Energy producer BP announced Monday that it will slash its global workforce by 10,000 jobs as the COVID-19 pandemic slams the oil and gas industry.

Chief Executive Bernard Looney said that the cuts will affect office-based roles in BP’s global workforce of 70,000 people and come mostly this year. The changes are expected to significantly affect senior levels, cutting the number of group leaders by a third.

“We are protecting the frontline of the company and, as always, prioritizing safe and reliable operations,” Looney said after a call with his staff.

The job cuts come amid a time of tremendous change for BP.

The global energy industry has been hit hard by the pandemic as the widespread limits on business, travel and public life reduced the need for oil, gas and other fuels. Supply was also particularly high when the outbreak began, creating a perfect storm for the industry. With storage facilities filling up, the U.S. price of oil went below zero in April for the first time ever.

BP, meanwhile, has said it wants to eliminate or offset all carbon emissions from its operations and the oil and gas it sells to customers by 2050, an ambitious target born out of pressure to help combat climate change and keep making money.

“To me, the broader economic picture and our own financial position just reaffirm the need to reinvent BP,” Looney said in an email to staff. ”While the external environment is driving us to move faster – and perhaps go deeper at this stage than we originally intended – the direction of travel remains the same.”

The U.S. contract for oil began the year at over $60 a barrel, collapsed to below -$37 in April and recovered to about $39 a barrel as of Monday as OPEC countries agreed to limit production.

By The Associated Press

oil & gas

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

Just Posted

The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada as of Sunday afternoon

More than 7,138 confirmed in Alberta

40 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Alberta

Province’s central zone still has no active cases

Alberta reports just seven new COVID-19 cases

‘Today’s numbers mark an occasion to be celebrated’

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake grads celebrate amidst pandemic

A group of local businesses band together to throw two days worth of celebrations for the graduates

Sylvan Lake RCMP continue to search for missing man

43-year-old Steven Michael Hull is still missing and Sylvan Lake RCMP are seeking public assistance

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

World reaches 400,000 virus deaths as pope urges caution

At least 6.9 million people infected

BP to cut 10,000 jobs worldwide amid virus pandemic

Senior levels significantly impacted

Seeking to explain Nova Scotia shootings: Inside the ‘threat-sensitive brain’

Behavioural analysis points to ‘injustice collector’

Thousands attend anti-racism, anti-police brutality march in downtown Montreal

Demonstrators call out Quebec premier

Chantel Moore’s family plan healing ceremonies, will seek answers during N.B. trip

‘We grew up together. I think I need to say a final goodbye to her’

Thousands attend anti-racism, anti-police brutality march in downtown Montreal

They took a symbolic knee during the march

QUIZ: A celebration of weddings

How much do you know about wedding traditions and famous marriages?

Most Read