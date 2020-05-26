The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board released earnings for the financial year ending March 31, in a May 26, 2020 story. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Canada Pension fund manager posts 3.1 per cent annual return for 2019-20

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board releases report

TORONTO — The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board says it earned a return of 3.1 per cent after expenses during the financial year ended March 31.

Net assets for the Toronto-based fund manager totalled $409.6 billion, up from $392.0 billion at the end of the previous financial year.

The $17.6-billion year-over-year increase included $12.1 billion in net income from investments, after all CPPIB costs.

CPPIB is an independent fund manager for the national pension system.

It invests excess contributions from employers and employees in most parts of Canada except for Quebec, which has its own provincial plan.

Its base account had $407.3 billion in net assets as of March 31, up from $391.6 billion a year earlier, and a new account for extended CPP benefits had $2.3 billion in assets, up from $400 million at the end of March 2019.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2020.

Business

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vermilion Energy CEO leaves company, executive committee to take over role

Just Posted

Falling COVID-19 case numbers ‘an excellent sign’

762 active cases in Alberta

Sylvan Lake waiting for better days

Local businesses are used to weathering the ups and downs of summer

Trudeau to seek 10 days of paid sick leave for all Canadian workers

Paid sick leave is key to keeping COVID-19 spread under control, prime minister says

Last day of classes moved to June 19 for Sylvan Lake students

Classes for students in Chinook’s Edge and RDCRS will end a week early on June 19

No deaths from virus between Saturday and Sunday afternoon in Alberta

Active cases in Alberta reaches 801

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Scotiabank Q2 profit down from year ago as provisions for credit losses soar

Second-quarter profit reported

Canada Pension fund manager posts 3.1 per cent annual return for 2019-20

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board releases report

‘Vancouver model’ marries dirty money and Chinese capital flight, inquiry hears

Criminologist speaks at Cullen Commission

Half of Canadians say governments are hiding something about COVID-19: poll

Misgivings were greatest in Quebec

Salmon expected to begin arriving soon at Fraser River landslide: DFO

Salmon expected to begin arriving soon at Fraser River landslide: DFO

Canadian Judicial Council won’t appeal harsh ruling of its investigation of judge

Canadian Judicial Council won’t appeal harsh ruling of its investigation of judge

Guy Laliberte wants to buy back Cirque du soleil, keep headquarters in Montreal

Guy Laliberte wants to buy back Cirque du soleil, keep headquarters in Montreal

Most Read