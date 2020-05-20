Canada Post reports $153M loss in 2019 amid rising parcels competition

OTTAWA — Canada Post lost $153 million before tax last year as intense e-commerce competition slowed growth at its parcels business and an ongoing shift toward online communication prompted mail operation declines.

The Crown corporation, that delivered more than 7.7 billion pieces of mail and parcels last year, said processing and delivering packages demands a range of resources, weighing on profits as tech giants such as Amazon expand their reach.

“Parcels processing and delivery requires more technology, space in buildings and vehicles, and time interacting with customers, making it significantly more costly than sorting and delivering letters,” Canada Post said in a release after markets closed Wednesday.

While the number of addresses receiving daily mail and parcel service climbed by 168,000 in 2019, residents and businesses increasingly chat, advertise and do business digitally, Canada Post said.

The COVID-19 pandemic had no impact on the its business last year, it said. “However, it has the potential to significantly impact the Canadian and global economy and therefore our business in 2020 and, possibly, going forward.”

Shippers are in uncharted territory as the crisis upends delivery patterns, with surging consumer demand mitigating a drop in corporate orders amid border closures and travel controls.

Residential deliveries have gone up at an “equal if not greater pace” than the drop in business-to-business parcels as house-bound Canadians order items online, Purolator Inc. chief executive John Ferguson told The Canadian Press in late March.

The Canada Post Group of Companies, which owns the vast majority of the profitable Purolator, reported a loss of $23 million before taxes for 2019, compared with a loss of $118 million 2018. The net loss was $14 million compared with a net loss of $93 million in 2018.

Purolator itself turned a before-tax tax profit of $152 million, a roughly five per cent decrease from $161 million of black ink in 2018.

Canada Post said its parcels revenue climbed by $232 million last year, topping $2.73 billion to exceed revenue from letters, bills and statements for the first time.

Revenue from that ”transaction mail,” sometimes known as snail mail, dropped by $69 million or 2.5 per cent year over year to $2.71 billion, with volumes falling by more 192 million pieces or 6.4 per cent to 2.8 billion.

The postal service’s direct marketing revenue decreased by $32 million or three per cent to generate roughly $1.1 billion, with volumes dropping by 75 million pieces or 1.6 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Canada Post

Young health-care aide takes on pandemic

Chinook's Edge School Division dual credit program

Sylvan Lake brewery producing hand sanitizer during pandemic

Snake Lake Brewing Co. will continue to produce the hand sanitizer as long as there is a need

Central zone recoveries keep climbing

Alberta confirms 33 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths in last 24 hours

Sylvan Lake Bears' coach recipient of Football Alberta award

John Flinn, defensive coordinator, was honoured with the Atom/Peewee Coach of the Year Award

Town of Sylvan Lake proposes 2020 property taxes to remain unchanged

At a recent council meeting the first reading of the 2020 Tax Bylaw was passed

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

J&J to stop selling talc-based baby powder in US, Canada

Summer Cruisin': Car culture gets a new lease as cultural events turn to 'pod' life

US health officials quietly release more reopening guidance

CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie lays out best-case scenario for 2020 season

NHL coaches on life behind the bench: 'It's a really emotional place'

Wearing non-medical masks now recommended in public: Canada's top doctor

Hand-washing, staying home when sick are still key, officials say

2 accused of smuggling ex-Nissan boss out of Japan in a box

