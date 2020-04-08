Canadian Natural Resources president OK with Canada joining oil supply pact

Canadian Natural Resources president OK with Canada joining oil supply pact

The president of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. says he supports the idea of Canada taking part in an international agreement to reduce production to support global oil prices.

Tim McKay says the solution is acceptable as long as it is “broad-based” and fair to all participants, speaking at the virtual Scotiabank Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers Energy Symposium.

Crude prices have been rising ahead of a meeting Thursday between OPEC members and allied producers that may result in output cuts to better match world supply with demand that has fallen because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In March, an OPEC meeting ended in the failure to extend supply cuts and resulted in a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Canada’s biggest producers have been taking the same positions on global cutbacks as they have with regard to the production curtailments brought in by Alberta last year to bolster local oil prices in the face of output growth exceeding pipeline capacity.

At the conference on Tuesday, CEO Alex Pourbaix of Cenovus Energy Inc., said an international deal was a “reasonably prudent thing to do” but Daniel Lyons, chief financial officer for Imperial Oil Ltd., said it’s better for government to stay out of the business.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CVE, TSX:CNQ, TSX:IMO)

The Canadian Press

crude oil

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Alberta minister says patience running short for federal energy industry aid

Just Posted

Gov’t of Alberta encourages continuation of ‘aggressive countermeasures’

City of Red Deer now has 32 confirmed cases

Sylvan Lake RCMP arrest suspects in action

Incidents happened last Sunday and Monday in the Birchcliff and Lacombe County areas

Town of Sylvan Lake receives funding for new Family Resource Network

Sylvan Lake, Eckville and Benalto will have services provided through the new program

RDCRS students can access program by Red Deer author

Academy of Writers by Sigmund Brouwer is now available to students through a new partnership

Alberta predicting 400 to 6,600 deaths from COVID-19 in months to come

Alberta predicting 400 to 6,600 deaths from COVID-19 in months to come

A message from the publisher

Consider a voluntary subscription to Sylvan Lake News

Crowd attends Colombian gang leader’s funeral amid lockdown

Crowd attends Colombian gang leader’s funeral amid lockdown

Saudi officials announce Yemen cease-fire amid pandemic

Saudi officials announce Yemen cease-fire amid pandemic

Biden vs. Trump: General election battle is now set

Biden vs. Trump: General election battle is now set

Yards are landscaped to extend the living space

Yards are landscaped to extend the living space

Loretta Lynn’s bond with Patsy Cline remains strong

Loretta Lynn’s bond with Patsy Cline remains strong

VIDEO: Ponoka teachers, youth workers parade around town

Honks, signs, waves lift students April 8

Canadian Natural Resources president OK with Canada joining oil supply pact

Canadian Natural Resources president OK with Canada joining oil supply pact

Financier predicts new respect for oilpatch as Canada recovers from pandemic

Financier predicts new respect for oilpatch as Canada recovers from pandemic

Most Read