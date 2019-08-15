Canadian Real Estate Association reports home sales climbed higher in July

The national average price of a home sold in July was just under $499,000

The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in July rose 12.6 per cent compared with the same month last year.

The increase came as sales were up in most of the country’s largest markets, including the B.C.’s Lower Mainland, Calgary, Edmonton, the Greater Toronto Area and Hamilton-Burlington, Ottawa and Montreal.

On a month-over-month basis, sales were up 3.5 per cent compared with June.

The increase in sales came as the number of newly listed homes edged back by 0.4 per cent in July.

READ MORE: CREA reports June home sales down 10.7% from year ago, but up from May

The national sales-to-new listings ratio tightened to 59.8 per cent last month from 57.6 per cent recorded in June.

The national average price of a home sold in July was just under $499,000, up 3.9 per cent from the same month last year.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Feds to fund Indigenous energy projects in B.C. and Alberta

Just Posted

It’s our lake too, eh?

The Sylvan Lake Watershed Society contributes a weekly column about many aspects of the lake

Sylvan Lake rallies around 3-year-old boy with brain tumour

A GoFundMe Campaign and silent auction has raised around $45,000 for the Bellavance family

CulinART to provide a taste of Sylvan Lake

The new event on Sept. 6 will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Lakeshore Drive and Centennial Street

Stephansson House celebrating summer with Harvest Fair and Quilt Show

The annual event will feature live music, demonstrations, artisans, quilters, and a food truck

Downturn in attendance does not stop Sylvan Lake’s Chip-in for Healthcare tournament

The fifth annual golf tournament was held Aug. 9 at Meadowlands Golf Course

VIDEO: Trudeau broke ethics law in SNC-Lavalin affair, watchdog says

Commissioner says prime minister improperly pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

Alleged child porn upload to internet leads to charges against Edmonton doctor

Police say the 47-year-old man was arrested Aug. 11 after an investigation

Alberta, Saskatchewan say they have no plans to put carbon tax stickers on pumps

The federal government has imposed a carbon tax on Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick

Trudeau should apologize for violation of ethics code: Philpott

Independent MP Jane Philpott says she took a stand based on principle over SNC-Lavalin controversy

Humboldt survivors featured in documentary want to make their ‘angels’ proud

‘Humboldt: The New Season’ to air Thursday, Aug. 15, on CBC

Defence minister asks watchdog to investigate racism in the military

Concerns have increased in the wake of reports about right-wing groups recruiting service members

Alberta family on way to a wedding when girl, 4, killed in B.C. highway crash

The Alberta family was travelling through B.C. for a wedding when their RV was in a serious collision

Calgary man convicted in grandson’s death

Allan Perdomo Lopez was charged with manslaughter in the death of the five-year-old boy

Wetaskiwin RCMP respond to break and enter at Gameday Laundry Mat

Police make arrests, seek wanted male

Most Read