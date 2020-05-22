Canadian retail sales fell 10% in March, April expected to be worse

Canadian retail sales fell 10% in March, April expected to be worse

OTTAWA — Canadian retail sales collapsed in March as they posted their biggest monthly decline on record and Statistics Canada warned an even bigger drop is expected for April as closures due to pandemic ran the entire month.

The agency said Friday retail sales fell 10.0 per cent to $47.1 billion in March as non-essential businesses began to shut their doors mid-month due to the pandemic. It estimated about 40 per cent of retailers closed their doors during the month.

However, Statistics Canada also said a preliminary estimate for April indicates a 15.6 per cent drop for the first full month of the pandemic.

The March retail numbers were in line with economists’ average expectations according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Royal Bank senior economist Josh Nye said there is “some light at the end of the tunnel” as the bank’s data shows spending started to tick higher toward the end of April.

“That trend should continue in May, particularly now that some retailers are being allowed to re-open,” Nye wrote in a report.

“But it will be a long road to recovery for many in the sector. Safety protocols will limit traffic through stores and consumers are likely to remain cautious due to both health and economic concerns.”

The drop in March came as sales plunged a record 35.6 per cent at motor vehicle and parts dealers with sales at new car dealers down 38.5 per cent for the month.

Record declines were also reported for clothing and clothing accessories stores and gasoline stations as they fell 51.3 per cent and 19.8 per cent respectively.

But while Canadians stopped buying some things, sales of others soared as shoppers stocked up on household essentials.

Food and beverage stores, which gained 22.8 per cent, and general merchandise stores, which climbed 6.4 per cent, rose to their highest levels on record and posted their largest monthly gains.

Excluding motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales were down 0.4 per cent for the month.

Many retailers responded to pandemic measures by opening or expand their e-commerce operations.

Statistics Canada said retail e-commerce sales totalled $2.2 billion in March, up 40.4 per cent compared with year ago.

In recent days, provinces have started to ease restrictions that were put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 and forced the closure of many retailers.

However, TD Bank economist Omar Abdelrahman cautioned that consumer spending patterns will likely look a bit different over the foreseeable future.

“In a recent report, we highlighted that household savings rates are expected to rise in the face of elevated economic and labour market uncertainty, prompting consumer caution and substitution away from discretionary purchases,” Abdelrahman said.

Regionally, sales were down in every province as Quebec posted the largest percentage decline at 15.7 per cent. Alberta fell 13 per cent, while Ontario dropped 9.0 per cent.

The retail sales report comes ahead of gross domestic product figures expected on May 29.

A preliminary estimate by Statistics Canada last month pointed to a nine per cent drop in GDP for March.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Retail

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Reverse job-killing oilpatch monitoring suspensions: Alberta Opposition leader

Just Posted

5,801 of 6,800 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alberta have recovered

32 new cases confirmed Friday

Area teen crowned Miss Teenage Central Alberta

Sophia Lia, 15, earned the crown in her first pageant and is spreading the message of mental health

Candle caused Innisfail house fire that left family homeless

Fire unattended candle on second floor of home on Wednesday afternoon

926 active COVID-19 cases in Alberta, 5,710 have recovered

Central zone has just five active cases

Sylvan Lake playgrounds reopen, use not recommended

The Town reopened playgrounds Thursday morning but recommends not playing on them for the time being

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Feds hope to endorse single contact tracing app: PM

Feds hope to endorse single contact tracing app: PM

Alberta opens more shops in Calgary, Brooks amid COVID-19 recovery relaunch

Alberta opens more shops in Calgary, Brooks amid COVID-19 recovery relaunch

Leaving hand sanitizer in hot vehicles a fire risk: Alberta doctors

Leaving hand sanitizer in hot vehicles a fire risk: Alberta doctors

Trudeau urges provinces to seek federal help with testing, contact tracing

Trudeau urges provinces to seek federal help with testing, contact tracing

Financial help lacking as COVID-19 shuts courts, kills legal work, lawyers say

Financial help lacking as COVID-19 shuts courts, kills legal work, lawyers say

Toronto FC rookie forward Achara thinking of family back home in Nigeria

Toronto FC rookie forward Achara thinking of family back home in Nigeria

Baseball players respond to MLB on virus protocols

Baseball players respond to MLB on virus protocols

Most Read