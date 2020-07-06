Cannabis retailer Fire & Flower unveils pilot stores in Circle K partnership

Cannabis retailer Fire & Flower unveils pilot stores in Circle K partnership

EDMONTON — Fire & Flower Holdings Inc. has unveiled the first examples of its new cannabis retail partnership with the owner of Circle K convenience stores and gasoline bars.

The Edmonton-based cannabis company says it expects to benefit from high-traffic Circle K locations while complying with all applicable regulations.

Its partner is Quebec-based Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., which acquired 9.9 per cent of Fire & Flower’s equity in July 2019 with options to increase its stake to 50.1 per cent.

Alimentation Couche-Tard operates internationally and in most of Canada under the Circle K banner but still does business in its home province as Couche-Tard.

In addition to being licensed to sell cannabis in several provinces, Fire & Flower has developed a digital retail platform for its business.

Chief executive Trevor Fencott says Fire & Flower’s technology and co-location strategy position it to capitalize on domestic and international opportunities.

Fire & Flower shares closed at 76 cents per share in Monday trading, up nearly six per cent from Friday’s close, but down about 50 per cent since the Couche-Tard investment last July.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:FAF TSX:ATD.A TSX:ATD.B)

The Canadian Press

Cannabis

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Ford revives Bronco brand, aims at Jeep’s big off-road sales
Next story
North American stock markets finish higher, loonie up

Just Posted

COVID-19: Central zone at four active

Alberta confirms 130 cases Monday

Sylvan Lake woman distressed after cat shot at with pellet gun, loses its eye

Warning: Photo may be disturbing to some. Evelina Cornell’s cat Ms Grey was shot in the face and hip

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lakers take in the sun, Saturday morning

Physical activity, picnics and time in the water are activities residents took part in

Red Deer Museum + Art Gallery re-opens with display by Benalto artist

A display by Benalto artist David More showcases Sylvan Lake in the summertime

Albertans get an extra free order of COVID-19 masks

Packages will be available July 13 at fast food restaurants

QUIZ: A celebration of dogs

These are the dog days of summer. How much do you know about dogs?

Stop enforcing sex work laws during COVID-19, Amnesty, sex worker advocates say

Stop enforcing sex work laws during COVID-19, Amnesty, sex worker advocates say

Migrant workers stage multi-city action for full status amid COVID-19 risks

Migrant workers stage multi-city action for full status amid COVID-19 risks

Alberta First Nation monitors hundreds for COVID-19 as it announces curfew

Alberta First Nation monitors hundreds for COVID-19 as it announces curfew

Edmonton hospital stops admitting patients due to COVID-19 outbreak

Edmonton hospital stops admitting patients due to COVID-19 outbreak

MPs reviewing virtual voting options to bolster COVID-19 Parliament

MPs reviewing virtual voting options to bolster COVID-19 Parliament

COVID-19 scare sees Latvia-bound troops turn around, return to Canada

COVID-19 scare sees Latvia-bound troops turn around, return to Canada

First glimpse of Canada’s true COVID-19 infection rate expected mid-July

First glimpse of Canada’s true COVID-19 infection rate expected mid-July

RBC ups targets to build talent pipeline, promote those in underrepresented groups

RBC ups targets to build talent pipeline, promote those in underrepresented groups

Most Read