Drake watches Game 6 of the NBA Finals as the Toronto Raptors play Golden State Warriors from Jurassic Park at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Thursday June 13, 2019. Canopy Growth Corp. is teaming up with Drake to launch More Life Growth Co., a licensed cannabis producer in Toronto THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

VIDEO: Canopy Growth and Drake team up on new cannabis venture

Drake will hold a 60-per-cent stake in More Life Growth Co.

Canopy Growth Corp. is teaming up with Drake to launch More Life Growth Co., a licensed cannabis producer based in Toronto.

Under the agreement, Drake will hold a 60-per-cent stake in More Life and Canopy Growth will own the remaining 40 per cent.

Canopy Growth will provide all of the day-to-day operations and maintenance of the More Life facility cannabis production facility in Toronto and will retain all of the rights to distribute the product that is grown at the location.

Drake has granted More Life the right to exclusively use certain intellectual property and brands in association with the growth and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products, accessories, merchandise and paraphernalia in Canada and internationally.

The maintenance of the non-Canada rights after 18 months is contingent upon certain performance targets being met.

Canopy Growth has the right to nominate two directors to the More Life board as well as a pre-emptive right to maintain its ownership interest in the company.

ALSO READ: Seizure of cannabis edibles, including mac-and-cheese, prompt warning from B.C. RCMP

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
KFC Canada to test bamboo packaging for poutine starting next year

Just Posted

Food for Fines program returns to Sylvan Lake

The Sylvan Lake Municipal Library is forgiving fines in exchange for non-perishable food donations

PHOTO: Sylvan Lake students scare away hunger

Students at Ecole Steffie Woima Elementary School collected over 1,000 lbs of food for the food bank

PHOTO: Sylvan Lake students collect socks for the homeless

Ecole Mother Teresa Catholic School students crushed their goal of collecting 200 pairs of socks

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake students ensure No Stone is Left Alone

No Stone Left Alone was launched in 2011 by Maureen G. Bianchini-Purvis

West Central Midget Tigers leading conference standings

The Tigers recently added a tie to their record after facing the Central Alberta Selects on Nov. 1

VIDEO: Surgical objects left in patients on the rise in Canada, data shows

553 foreign items — such as sponges and medical instruments — were left behind over a two-year period

PODCAST: The Expert welcomes Amnesty International Canada Secretary-General Alex Neve

Advocate pushes for the respect of human rights both in Canada and abroad

Kenney says Alberta will study already ‘compelling case’ to leave CPP

Premier says panel will look at issue as a way to assess ‘fairness’ for Alberta within nation

VIDEO: B.C. researcher unveils province’s first unique dinosaur discovery

Royal BC Museum palaeonotologist confirms discovery of ‘Ferrisaurus sustutensis’

Starbucks launches five new cup designs for the holidays

Designs were meant to evoke feelings of joy

Alberta to prevent lawsuits against homeowners who stand up to criminals

Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer says the government will be introducing amendments to existing legislation

Failure of Houston Oil & Gas threatens to create up to 1,400 orphan wells

There is a growing backlog of abandoned wells

Alberta ends program for firefighters rappelling from helicopters

The ministry is saving $23 million going into next year

Liberal winners, losers to gather for first time since disappointing election result

Vancouver MP Hedy Fry said the people who have their finger on the pulse of the nation are the MPs

Most Read