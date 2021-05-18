Photo Courtesy of KiteGuys.ca

Photo Courtesy of KiteGuys.ca

Central Alberta small businesses are impacted by covid-19 in varying ways but remain hopeful

Businesses in Bentley and Gull Lake say now it is more important than ever to shop local

Local stores have been impacted in varying ways since the start of the pandemic. However, small town Alberta remains hopeful, welcoming, safe and a great place to shop.

“The new covid-19 restrictions have impacted the amount of people in the store,” says Merry Kuchle, owner of Merry’s Mercantile, ocated in Bentley.

She says some customers initially refused to wear a mask but there is less push back with recent regualtion changes.

“There have been some instances where we ask customers to put on their mask and they leave,” Kuchle said.

She is finding a lot of customers are coming to her store from the larger cities and towns to shop.

“People say they feel safer shopping in small towns as opposed to the larger cities,” said Kuchle.

“They come from the larger cities to shop without feeling crowded, rushed and unsafe.”

Kuchle says shoppers can support small businesses like hers by visiting small towns and looking around in the their own backyard. She also added being nice to the retail people helps support small businesses as well.

“Support them with your dollars and kindness when you come out and visit the small towns.”

Bentley is a town of roughly 1,000 people, but there are a number of great boutiques and unique shops, including a kite store.

Harries plains that her store is a mixture of new and old. She has antiques and new things as well.

“The Town of Bentley has a flower shop, a coffee shop and lots of little things that make a great afternoon to shop in a small town that is very welcoming,” said Kuchle.

Bud Taylor, owner of Kite Guys, has seen an impact on his mobile business over the last year.

“My mobile business has been impact because of all the covid restrictions… I have been stuck indoors,” Taylor said.

Taylor says 25 per cent of his business comes from events and festivals that have been cancelled.

He says he has a 30-foot trailer that he takes out to events to set up kites.

“About two dozen events have been cancelled due to the pandemic,” said Taylor.

Taylor wants folks in Alberta to know that they have “discovered the fountain of youth in Bentley” and you can rediscover your youth by flying a kite.

Other small businesses have been impacted in other ways. Myrna Harris, owner of Country Stitches, says she has seen less foot traffic to her store in the last year.

“We haven’t had any bus tours since 2019 and shop pop groups,” said Harris.

“We have been lucky enough to have an online presence. So, that helped us out.”

Harris says she would be attending quilting retreats to sell products but she has been unable to do that too. Normally, the store would host their own quilting retreats twice a year, but the restrictions have made that impossible to do right now.

“I guess one of the pros to being online through COVID is that we have been able to increase our online presence. We have shipped across the country, every province, and territories,” said Harris.

“We have had the support of Canadians through our online shopping”

Shelia Kelba-Warawa, owner of Queen Bee Clothing, says her business hasn’t been that impacted by the pandemic, but her personal life has been.

Her daughter is medically fragile and under personal care, but due to the pandemic Kelba-Warawa has not been able to see her.

“I have had to ensure that all COVID-19 restrictions are followed. Such as wiping down the store,” says Kelba – Warana.

She says that we all can support small businesses by buying local goods and services.

“We just built a brand new patio. We were hoping to use it. Now we can’t use it,” says Christine Luymes, one of the owners of The Wooden Shoe Store and Coffee Shop in Gull lake.

Normally the attraction would be in the process of hiring summer hires but due to all the uncertainty they have been unable too.

“We haven’t been able to hire summer students and start training,” says Luymes. “There is just so much uncertainty”

She says her staff scheduling has been really difficult since the pandemic. Overall she says it’s been hard for everyone.

Recently the Wooden Shoe held a fundraising campaign for a local family that lost everything in a fire. The response from the community was good.

“That’s the one good news from COVID, the [increased] sense of community.”

Previous story
CREA says April home sales down 12.5 per cent from record high set in March

Just Posted

Photo Courtesy of KiteGuys.ca
Central Alberta small businesses are impacted by covid-19 in varying ways but remain hopeful

Businesses in Bentley and Gull Lake say now it is more important than ever to shop local

(Contributed photo)
Missing girl may be in Sylvan Lake: RCMP

RCMP are searching for a 13-year-old girl who may be in the area

Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported an additional 2,211 COVID-19 cases Thursday. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
721 new COVID-19 cases, five additional deaths reported Monday

Central zone has 2,183 active cases

A pair check out a vendor at the opening day of the Sylvan Lake Farmers’ Market last year. The market will open for the summer following COVID-19 guidelines this Friday, May 21. (File Photo)
Sylvan Lake Farmers’ Market returns to Lakefront Park this Friday

The farmers’ market kicks-off the long week in Sylvan Lake every year

RDC Queens second year defender Rebecca McBride looks to tackle SAIT Trojans player Misty Seastrom. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)
Sylvan Lake product among impressive group of RDC soccer Queens recruits

Grace Smith has received a scholarship to play with the RDC Queens.

(Historica Canada)
VIDEO: Heritage Minute marks 100th anniversary of work to discover insulin

Video centres on Leonard Thompson, 13, the first patient to receive successful injections for Type 1 diabetes

Abbotsford Regional Hospital. (Black Press Media files)
Canada marks 25,000 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began

The grim milestone means 6 in every 10,000 Canadians died of COVID-19 since March 9, 2020, when the country’s first COVID-19 death was reported

Capt. Jenn Casey died in a crash just outside of Kamloops, B.C., on May 17, 2020. (CF Snowbirds)
Snowbirds to honour Capt. Casey, who died in B.C. crash, in 2021 tour

Tour will kick off in Ontario in June before heading west

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 22, 2021. Dr. Ben Chan remembers hearing the preliminary reports back in March of blood clots appearing in a handful of European recipients of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Science on COVID, VITT constantly changing: A look at how doctors keep up

While VITT can represent challenges as a novel disorder, blood clots themselves are not new

Welcoming cowboy boots at the historic and colourful Last Chance Saloon in the ghost town of Wayne near Drumheller, Alta., on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. The bar and hotel are up for sale. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘It was a going concern’: Remaining bar and hotel in Alberta coal ghost town for sale

The historic Last Chance Saloon in the ghost town of Wayne in southern Alberta is up for sale

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, vice-president of logistics and operations at the Public Health Agency of Canada, participates in a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Military officer in charge of Canada’s vaccine rollout off the job pending investigation

The Department says it will have no further comment

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam listens to a question during a news conference, in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Restrictions will lift once 75% of Canadians get 1 shot and 20% are fully immunized, feds say

Federal health officials are laying out their vision of what life could look like after most Canadians are vaccinated against COVID-19

Chris Scott, owner of The Whistle Stop Cafe, was put in handcuffs after an anti-restriction protest Saturday in the parking lot of the business. (Screenshot via The Whistle Stop Facebook page)
Alberta RCMP investigating possible threat to police after Mirror rally

Online images show RCMP members, vehicles in crosshairs of a rifle

An Israeli attack helicopter launches flares as he flies over the Israeli Gaza border, southern Israel, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Singh calls for halt on Canadian arms sales to Israel as violence escalates in region

Government data shows Canada sent $13.7 million in military goods and technology to Israel in 2019

Most Read