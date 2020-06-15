Cineplex Inc. will reopen six locations in Alberta later this month, in a June 15, 2020 story. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Cineplex planning to reopen six Alberta theatres this month, others in July

Gradual reopening of movie theatres

TORONTO — Cineplex Inc. is inching towards a gradual reopening of its Canadian movie theatres, starting with six locations in Alberta later this month.

Canada’s largest movie exhibitor says it plans to begin showing movies in the province on June 26.

The company then hopes to reopen on July 3 in as many other markets across the country as government and health authorities allow.

The rollout will introduce a number of new measures, including reserved seating in all auditoriums to ensure physical distancing between moviegoers, and staggered showtimes to reduce congestion in its theatre lobbies.

Cineplex says it’s already going forward with “measured operations” at the Rec Room — a chain of locations serving food, drink and amusements — in Winnipeg, Calgary and Edmonton.

On Friday, Cineplex’s $2.8-billion acquisition by U.K.-based theatre chain Cineworld PLC fell through, with both sides claiming the other breached its contract and promising to pursue legal action.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2020.

Movies

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Longer lines, higher fares and no booze: Flying is about to get more aggravating
Next story
May home sales up compared with April, but still well below year-ago level

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Hockey Camp goes ahead with 2020 sessions

The first session of the SLHC begins July 5, with the opening of the NexSource Centre

Some anger but Black Lives Matter rally in central Alberta mostly peaceful

The protest in Innisfail, Alta., was initially called off

COVID-19: Three active cases in central zone, an increase of one since Saturday

Red Deer remains at one active case

37 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Alberta

Red Deer has one of two active cases in central zone

Hundreds gather for protest against racism in Innisfail

‘I think love at the end of the day will win’

May home sales up compared with April, but still well below year-ago level

Weakest sales for the month since 1996

Cineplex planning to reopen six Alberta theatres this month, others in July

Gradual reopening of movie theatres

Trans Mountain says pipeline has restarted after spill in Abbotsford, B.C.

Spill contained to Trans Mountain property

Body meant to root out systemic housing inequities delayed by pandemic

Council part of Liberal’s decade-long housing strategy

Demonstration marks one year since adoption of Quebec’s secularism law

Those opposed to the legislation gathered in front of Premier Francois Legault’s office

Dispose of your face masks safely, top doctor urges Canadians

Leaving masks lying around is bad for both environment and transmission

Alberta mopping up after storm that brought heavy rain, hail and tornadoes

Environment Canada says a tornado was spotted at 7:37 p.m. near New Dayton

Some anger but Black Lives Matter rally in central Alberta mostly peaceful

The protest in Innisfail, Alta., was initially called off

Most Read