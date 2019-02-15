Cineplex profit falls as theatre attendance declines

The Toronto-based entertainment company says the profit amounted to 43 cents per share

Cineplex Inc. says it had $27.2 million of net income in the fourth quarter, down from $28.8 million a year earlier, as attendance at its theatres declined.

The Toronto-based entertainment company says the profit amounted to 43 cents per share, down from 45 cents per diluted share in fourth quarter of 2017.

On an adjusted basis, Cineplex profit fell to 43 cents per share from 46 cents per share — missing analyst estimates

Attendance at Cineplex theatres was down 3.2 per cent from a year earlier but box office revenue per patron was up, as was concession revenue per patron.

READ MORE: Cineplex to deliver popcorn and movie snacks, but only in Vancouver

Revenue was up less than a percentage point year over year, at $428.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $426.3 million in the comparable period of 2017.

Analysts had estimated 48 cents per share of adjusted earnings and $426.6 million of revenue, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ford recalls 1.5 million pickups that can downshift without warning

Just Posted

WATCH: Canada Winter Games are finally here

Final leg of torch relay kicked off at Fort Normandeau

Sylvan Lake adds 25 new events to the 2019 line up

Sean Durkin announced 25 new events, in addition to community favourites, are planned for 2019

WATCH: Canada Winter Games athletes arrive from across the country

Up to 3,600 athletes, managers and coaches will arrive throughout the day Thursday and Friday

Sylvan Lake’s Winterfest now over two weekends

Extreme winter conditions resulted in outdoor events being moved to Feb. 23-24

Young Sylvan Laker creates care packs for Victim Services

10-year-old Charlie Casado is creating care packs for children in need at Victim Services

Fashion Fridays: Up your beauty game

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Red Deer College transforms into Athletes’ Village

Red Deer College’s campus will be home for the athletes during the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Alberta minor hockey team, slammed for Indigenous dance video, forfeits season

Parents say season was too dangerous to finish because the team has been threatened

Trump officially declares national emergency to build border wall

President plans to siphon billions from federal military construction and counterdrug efforts

Alix resident captures beams of light near Lacombe

Lacombe, Blackfalds, Red Deer photos have since gone viral around the world

Father to be charged with first-degree murder in Amber Alert case

11-year-old Riya Rajkumar was found dead in her father’s home in Brampton, Ontario

Red Deer man loses car after being caught twice driving with suspended licence

The Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit ticketed the man in December and on Valentine’s Day

January home sales were weakest since 2015, average national price falls: CREA

CREA says the national average price for all types of residential properties sold in January was $455,000

Wilson-Raybould’s cabinet move due to departure from team: Trudeau

Jody Wilson-Raybould suddenly quit the cabinet this week, but Trudeau isn’t saying

Most Read