Cineplex to keep its theatres doors closed for the foreseeable future

Cineplex to keep its theatres doors closed for the foreseeable future

TORONTO — Canada’s largest movie exhibitor will keep its doors closed nationwide into the foreseeable future amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

After initially setting an April 2 timeline to consider reopening 165 theatres across the chain, a representative for Cineplex Inc. told The Canadian Press the company will instead turn to government and public health authorities for any further guidance on when it’s safe to reopen.

The decision comes as provinces enact their own mandatory closures of non-essential business under varying or uncertain timelines.

Cineplex represents about 75 per cent of the Canadian film exhibitor market across the country.

The company is also dealing with other factors out of its control, including a dearth of potential blockbusters from Hollywood studios into the late summer and a lingering takeover that’s now in question.

Over the past few weeks, most major films have been pulled from the lucrative summer movie season. Among the changes, Sony bumped “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” to next March while Disney pulled Marvel blockbuster “Black Widow” from the schedule without setting a new release date.

That puts Cineplex in a tough spot in the midst of a $2.8-billion acquisition by Cineworld PLC, which is still subject to various conditions, including Investment Canada Act approval, that must be met by June 30.

Cineplex acknowledged in mid-March that certain conditions of the acquisition still haven’t been reached, and that COVID-19 and government responses have made “business planning uncertain for the exhibition and location-based entertainment industries.”

One of the takeover conditions is that Cineplex keeps its debt below $725 million, a challenge that could prove difficult as it continues to pay rent, staff and various other operational expenses amid the closures.

“Cineplex will continue to take our lead from government and public health authorities, and we will reopen our theatres and entertainment venues across Canada when they tell us it is safe to do so,” said Cineplex spokeswoman Sarah Van Lange in a statement.

Cineplex also operates entertainment complexes the Rec Room and Playdium which it closed on March 16 along with its theatres.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CGX).

Follow @dfriend on Twitter.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

Ciniplex

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Air Canada to temporarily lay off 16,500 staff due to COVID-19 fallout
Next story
Employers will have to show they prepared workers to avoid breaches, lawyer says

Just Posted

Alberta’s new sport fishing regulations include more harvesting opportunities

The 2020 regulations feature more opportunities for recreational fishing and online licences

Sylvan Lake photographer captures family life from the front steps

Deb McNeil is taking porch portraits to share the uniqueness of families during COVID-19

COVID-19: Alberta confirms 64 new cases in province, central zone cases at 51

Red Deer cases reach 20, Lacombe at 3

TC Energy enlists Alberta to help finish US$8-billion Keystone XL project

Alberta government has agreed toinvest about US$1.1 billion (C$1.5 billion) as equity in the project

Sylvan Lake’s Flags of Remembrance ceremonies cancelled due to pandemic

The flags will fly along the lake and Highway 11 under the name “Flags of Unity”, Sept. 12-Nov. 12

A message from the publisher

Consider a voluntary subscription to Sylvan Lake News

Iran general visits Baghdad, tries to forge political unity

Iran general visits Baghdad, tries to forge political unity

Biden: A normal convention ‘hard to imagine’ as scheduled

Biden: A normal convention ‘hard to imagine’ as scheduled

Trump warns Iran against attacking US troops in Iraq

Trump warns Iran against attacking US troops in Iraq

UN climate summit postponed until 2021 because of COVID-19

UN climate summit postponed until 2021 because of COVID-19

Employers will have to show they prepared workers to avoid breaches, lawyer says

Employers will have to show they prepared workers to avoid breaches, lawyer says

Cineplex to keep its theatres doors closed for the foreseeable future

Cineplex to keep its theatres doors closed for the foreseeable future

Dollarama suspends guidance due to COVID-19 pandemic, reports Q4 profit up

Dollarama suspends guidance due to COVID-19 pandemic, reports Q4 profit up

FDA wants heartburn meds off the market due to contamination

FDA wants heartburn meds off the market due to contamination

Most Read