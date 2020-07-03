Cirque du Soleil creditors oppose recovery strategy proposed by owners

Cirque du Soleil creditors oppose recovery strategy proposed by owners

MONTREAL — Cirque du Soleil creditors who are unhappy with its recovery plan will oppose the purchase agreement between the entertainment company and its current shareholders, which they claim is “doomed to fail.”

A group of 13 institutions, including Catalyst Capital Group, which holds about US$1 billion of guaranteed debt, says there is a way forward without the need for financial support from the Quebec government that would still maintain Cirque’s head office in Montreal.

“At no time will (lenders) consent to the proposed transaction in which secured creditors would be paid below the total amount of debt owed to them,” they said in a motion filed earlier this week in Quebec Superior Court.

The aerobatic company announced on Monday its decision to file for creditor protection, a move that led to the termination of nearly 3,500 employees.

The creditors say the current owners — the Texan fund TPG Capital, the Chinese firm Fosun and the Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec — should not be the so-called stalking horse bid. That will be argued at the next hearing, scheduled for July 10.

Creditors would rather negotiate directly with advisers mandated by the company.

“We do not understand why the (Cirque) did not want to engage in the negotiation of a final agreement with our group by opting for an agreement with its shareholders knowing that the secured creditors had already rejected it,” said William Hardie, general manager of Houlihan Lokey, who advises creditors, in an emailed statement.

The current owners propose to inject US$300 million, including a US$200-million loan from Investissement Quebec. Creditors would own 45 per cent of the Cirque and US$50 million of unsecured debt, while the owners would share the remaining 55 per cent. They would establish two funds totalling US$20 million to support Cirque workers and pay freelancers.

The proposal values the company at around US$420 million, less than half of what is owed to secured creditors.

According to the court-appointed monitor, the Cirque lost US$10 million in 2017, US$71 million in 2018 and US$80 million in 2019, while acquisitions increased revenues nearly 18 per cent to US$1.04 billion.

Since its restructuring is now supervised by the courts, the Cirque would not comment on the arguments raised by its creditors.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Presidential hopeful Biden could be swayed to supporting Keystone XL: Kenney

Just Posted

57 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Alberta on Friday

Central zone remains at three active cases

Three people arrested after failed escape ends in farmer’s field

Cole Joseph Obdam facing numerous charges for incident with police

Red Deer remains at two active COVID-19 cases

Alberta confirms 94 new cases over past two days

Some Central Albertans calling for mask wearing to become mandatory

A family physician from Didsbury supports the Masks4Canada movement

Sylvan Lake pastor retiring after 43 years of service

Pastor Bill Spangler has been at Sylvan Lake Seventh-Day Adventist Church for six years

PODCAST: Black Lives Matter in central Alberta Part 2

More insight into the Black Lives Matter movement of central Alberta

CFL’s Edmonton Eskimos announce they’ll be retaining their team name

CFL’s Edmonton Eskimos announce they’ll be retaining their team name

`Huge bummer’: July Fourth will test Americans’ discipline

`Huge bummer’: July Fourth will test Americans’ discipline

French government ministers investigated over virus crisis

French government ministers investigated over virus crisis

Laughlin casinos confirm COVID-19 employee cases; some close

Laughlin casinos confirm COVID-19 employee cases; some close

Epstein cohort’s arrest becomes new test for plea deal

Epstein cohort’s arrest becomes new test for plea deal

EU says Iran has triggered nuclear deal dispute mechanism

EU says Iran has triggered nuclear deal dispute mechanism

More fireworks in Americans’ hands for July 4 raises risks

More fireworks in Americans’ hands for July 4 raises risks

‘A bonanza:’ researchers find evidence of ancient ochre mine in Mexican caves

‘A bonanza:’ researchers find evidence of ancient ochre mine in Mexican caves

Most Read