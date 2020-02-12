Mary Kemmis, President of Black Press Media’s Prairie Division.

Community drives media evolution

Transformation brings Black Press Media to historic audience milestone

Black Press Media launched into 2020 with the largest audience in its history.

Today, its papers welcome four million unique website visitors each month and have more than one million followers across its social media channels. And that’s in addition to its large, engaged print audience.

The achievement is made possible because of readers in communities throughout Central Alberta and British Columbia who value credible information.

“All our papers under the Black Press Media banner have a strong commitment to supporting individuals, organizations and businesses who are working to strengthen our communities and improve the lives of all people,” says Mary Kemmis, President of Black Press Media’s Prairie Division.

Driving that growth is a commitment to delivering the information readers and viewers want, from breaking news to in-depth features and social interest stories. It’s all possible because of Black Press Media’s 185 journalists on the ground in communities across Western Canada – the largest of any news-gathering organization in Central Alberta and B.C.

“It’s an exhilarating time as our ability to connect with audiences, help businesses and support community development continues to grow,” Kemmis says.

As the “Heart and Soul of the Community,” initiatives like the current grocery giveaway supporting local food banks are instrumental in bolstering those values. “It’s a way for us to give back to the communities that have supported us for so long and do everything we can to support those who are making our communities a better place to work and live.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Alberta unloads crude-by-rail contracts signed under former NDP government

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake swimmer nabs Olympic Trial time

Matthew Gauthier, 20, reached a qualifying time in the 50 metre breast stroke earlier this month

Town of Sylvan Lake approves purchase of ammonia transfer system

The Ammonia Transfer System will help to prevent a situation like the one in Fernie, says Town staff

Part of 50th Street in Sylvan Lake closed due to accident

An accident involving a power pole will keep the street closed until around 10:30 p.m.

Sylvan Lake Wranglers come from behind to win final home game of the regular season

The Wranglers will now move on to the first round of playoffs in the HJHL

Central Alberta wheat producers should be aware of the effects of falling number

Falling number is a test to helps identify the structural integrity of the starch chains in wheat

Coastal GasLink blockades a ‘dress rehearsal’ for future project fights: Kenney

He said the protests are not about Indigenous rights

Lengthy vehicle chase includes attempt to ram police vehicle says RCMP

Wetaskiwin RCMP charge three after police vehicle rammed

Alberta unloads crude-by-rail contracts signed under former NDP government

Former premier Rachel Notley planned to move up to 120,000 barrels a day under deals with CP, CN

Red Deer couple ‘happy and relaxed’ on quarantined cruise ship

Coronavirus halts pair’s plans to disembark on Feb. 4, after a 29-day cruise on Diamond Princess

‘Reaper of death:’ Fearsome new dinosaur species discovered in Alberta

Tyrannosaur not believed to have been a direct ancestor of T. rex, but its own evolutionary offshoot

League ruling keeping Stamps out of playoffs

Ponoka still out despite Rocky using suspended player in game

Second plane carrying evacuees from Wuhan arrives at CFB Trenton in Ontario

The virus has killed 1,016 people among 42,638 confirmed cases in mainland China

‘People are starting to wake up’: Pipeline protesters expect long-term change

Some say public opinion has shifted toward support of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs.

Canadian consumer, business insolvency filings grew by 9% in 2019: report

More than 97 per cent of insolvency filings were by consumers

Most Read