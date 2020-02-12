Community drives media evolution

Black Press Media launched into 2020 with the largest audience in its history.

Today, its papers welcome four million unique website visitors each month and have more than one million followers across its social media channels. And that’s in addition to its large, engaged print audience.

The achievement is made possible because of readers in communities throughout Central Alberta and British Columbia who value credible information.

“All our papers under the Black Press Media banner have a strong commitment to supporting individuals, organizations and businesses who are working to strengthen our communities and improve the lives of all people,” says Mary Kemmis, President of Black Press Media’s Prairie Division.

Driving that growth is a commitment to delivering the information readers and viewers want, from breaking news to in-depth features and social interest stories. It’s all possible because of Black Press Media’s 185 journalists on the ground in communities across Western Canada – the largest of any news-gathering organization in Central Alberta and B.C.

“It’s an exhilarating time as our ability to connect with audiences, help businesses and support community development continues to grow,” Kemmis says.

As the “Heart and Soul of the Community,” initiatives like the current grocery giveaway supporting local food banks are instrumental in bolstering those values. “It’s a way for us to give back to the communities that have supported us for so long and do everything we can to support those who are making our communities a better place to work and live.”