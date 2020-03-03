The Bank of Canada building is shown in Ottawa on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Economists say mounting cases of the novel coronavirus and ensuing unrest through the economy has upped the odds the Bank of Canada will cut rates this week and maybe more drastically than originally forecasted. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)

COVID-19 concerns up odds Bank of Canada will cut rates, economists say

The virus has already dampened OECD expectations for economic growth this year

Mounting cases of the novel coronavirus and ensuing unrest through the economy has upped the odds the Bank of Canada will cut rates this week and maybe more drastically than originally forecasted, economists say.

The central bank’s announcement on its trend-setting interest rate lands Wednesday morning, and just days ago forecasters expected a cut of a quarter of a percentage point.

But on the eve of the announcement, the U.S. Federal Reserve swung first, cutting its key rate by half a percentage point after G7 central banks and finance ministers promised to “use all appropriate policy tools” to help stem financial concerns arising from the outbreak.

ALSO READ: Tensions rise as U.S. death toll from coronavirus reaches 9

Economists say the move may lead the Bank of Canada to issue a similar cut in the first of what could be multiple reductions to the central bank’s key interest rate target, which stands at 1.75 per cent.

In January, governor Stephen Poloz said the central bank could cut rates if the data supported it, or as insurance against a possible shock to the economy.

“Now with financial markets getting quite concerned that this isn’t just a mild outbreak that will slow economic growth but might have more dire consequences, we think the Bank of Canada, taking that on board, they’re likely to want to lower the policy rate,” Royal Bank of Canada deputy chief economist Dawn Desjardins said in an interview.

She added that such a move would really ensure that Canadian households and companies “are more confident that there are policies being implemented to mitigate some of the downside risk.”

The virus has already dampened OECD expectations for economic growth this year. In a report released Monday, the organization made of some three dozen wealthy economies, lowered its year-over-year growth for Canada by 0.3 per cent to 1.3 per cent.

TD Economics chief economist Beata Caranci and senior economist James Orlando wrote in a report on Tuesday that the cards are stacked against the central bank holding rates, despite concerns that it may stoke the fires of household debt.

ALSO READ: B.C. confirms 9th case of COVID-19 as man who travelled to Iran

“Even without an outbreak within a large urban centre, economic activity will be whittled away through more cautious behaviour to travel and attend activities,” the report said. The bank’s ”growth-at-risk framework argues that the next step should be a cut in the policy rate.”

Scotiabank’s expectation is for a 0.25 per cent cut on Wednesday, with a strong risk of a 0.5 per cent cut. Deputy chief economist Brett House said the Bank of Canada could add to underlying risk factors and possibly compromise growth if it didn’t shadow the move out of the United States.

“There is also a confidence effect by showing that authorities are acting,” House said in an interview.

A rate cut may not be enough to dampen economic shocks if people avoid spending at brick-and-mortar operations, pointing to a need for government stimulus to prod consumer spending.

A spokeswoman for Finance Minister Bill Morneau said the government was ready to “take action as necessary” to support the economy. Maeva Proteau added the government’s fiscal position gives it “the necessary leverage to respond to potential challenges if needed.”

The G7 statement released after Tuesday morning’s meeting didn’t propose any specific or immediate actions governments and central banks may take. Speaking in Halifax, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government will “look for ways to minimize that impact” on Canadian businesses “and perhaps give help where help is needed.”

Jordan Press, The Canadian Press

ALSO READ: New coronavirus outbreak an important reminder

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Share Now, formerly Car2Go, leaves Canada with valuable data in changing market: expert

Just Posted

Eckville author pens thoughtful look at faith, religion and God in first book

Clinton Bezan published his first book “Truth Cries Out” in early February

David Thompson High School to house K-12 students

The temporary arrangement allows construction of new high school and elementary modernization

Sylvan Lake doctor encourages women to be kind to themselves

Dr. Ieleen Taylor is hosting workshops for women dealing with stress and burnout

Parent Link leaving Sylvan Lake and Eckville

An application has been put in for a Family Resource Network for the area

Community provides input for Sylvan Lake Municipal Library’s plan of service

The plan of service is a required document of all libraries in the province

B.C. minor hockey association apologizes after 8-year-old wins $200 cannabis prize at tournament

Dawson Creek Minor Hockey Association issued the apology as part of a larger statement on March 3

Alberta government says it is fully or partially closing 20 provincial parks

Government will also be looking to hand over 164 other parks to third-party managers

Tensions rise as U.S. death toll from coronavirus reaches 9

All of the deaths have occurred in Washington state and most were residents of a nursing home

UPDATE: Tornadoes devastate Tennessee, killing at least 19 people

The disaster affected voting in Tennessee, one of 14 Super Tuesday states

Advice to stockpile supplies can cause undue concern over COVID-19: Tory MP

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said Monday she doesn’t believe it’s necessary

‘Very concerning’: Travellers from Iran asked to self-isolate as COVID-19 cases increase

Nearly 3,000 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus

Canadians at forefront of COVID-19 research as SARS outbreak informs response

Experts have learned a lot since severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, first broke out in 2002

‘It frustrates me:’ Kenney says new coronavirus stifling oil and gas economy

Oil prices fall due to reduced demand tied to the novel coronavirus outbreak

Most Read