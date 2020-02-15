Real estate for sale sign. (The Canadian Press files)

CREA reports home sales up 11.5% compared with a year earlier

Home prices declined slightly in Greater Vancouver and in Prairie cities

The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales rose 11.5 per cent in January compared with a year earlier to reach the highest sales figures for the month in 12 years, even as new listings remain constrained.

The association says seasonally-adjusted sales fell 2.9 per cent in January from a month earlier, dragged down by a roughly 18 per cent drop in sales in the Lower Mainland of British Columbia.

The actual average price for homes sold in January was about $504,350, up 11.2 per cent from the same month a year earlier for the largest increase since mid-2016.

Removing the Greater Vancouver Area and Greater Toronto Area from the picture, the national average price falls to around $395,000.

ALSO READ: CREA reports home sales in September up 15.5% from year ago

Home prices declined slightly in Greater Vancouver and in Prairie cities, while Montreal and cities in Ontario saw strong gains.

Prices rose as new listings remain near decade lows, though they edged up 0.2 per cent in January from December.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Real Estate

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kenney says ongoing rail blockade risks becoming an economic crisis

Just Posted

Ponoka wilderness survivalist takes on ‘Alone: The Beast’

Show premieres Feb. 13, episode featuring Edwards airs Feb. 20

Alberta RCMP play cupid with #VehicleValentines

Twice a week valentines will be sent from the Alberta RCMP social media accounts

Sylvan Lake swimmer nabs Olympic Trial time

Matthew Gauthier, 20, reached a qualifying time in the 50 metre breast stroke earlier this month

Town of Sylvan Lake approves purchase of ammonia transfer system

The Ammonia Transfer System will help to prevent a situation like the one in Fernie, says Town staff

Part of 50th Street in Sylvan Lake closed due to accident

An accident involving a power pole will keep the street closed until around 10:30 p.m.

Canada doesn’t tell police what to do, Trudeau says of rail blockades

Blockades began last week after the RCMP enforced an injunction against Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and their supporters

No shirts, no city services: Firefighter calendar too steamy for Ontario officials

The city has never funded the calendars, but has OK’d photoshoots at city-owned properties

CFL teams under the microscope after free agency begins

While some big names remain, here’s what lies ahead leading up to next month’s CFL combine in Toronto

Kenney says ongoing rail blockade risks becoming an economic crisis

‘I think Canadians are losing patience with this. I know Indigenous people are’

CFL’s Edmonton Eskimos keep team name following consultations

Talks stem from 2015 concerns about Inuit people being used as mascots in sports

Industry warns of empty shelves as CN rail blockade hits ninth day

Goods that could run out soon include fresh food, baby formula and propane

Provincial Fair Deal Panel comes to Lacombe

Panel asks whether Alberta is getting a fair deal in confederation

Alberta court sends young offender to jail after Crown appeals lenient sentence

The 20-year-old cannot be named because he was 17 at the time of the offence

Travel restrictions during outbreak needless and illegal, global law experts say

World Health Organization has advised against travel restrictions during the COVID-19 outbreak

Most Read