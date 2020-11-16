A real estate sold sign is shown in a Toronto west end neighbourhood May 17, 2020. The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in October edged back from their all-time record high for monthly sales they set in September. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

A real estate sold sign is shown in a Toronto west end neighbourhood May 17, 2020. The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in October edged back from their all-time record high for monthly sales they set in September. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CREA says October home sales edged back from record high set in September

The actual national average home price also set another record in October at $607,250

The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in October fell back from the all-time record high for monthly sales set in September.

The association says October sales were down 0.7 per cent from September.

However, sales last month still set a record for October as they gained 32.1 per cent compared with October last year.

The actual national average home price also set another record in October at $607,250, up 15.2 per cent from the same month last year.

CREA says excluding sales in Greater Vancouver and the Greater Toronto Area, two of the most active and expensive housing markets, lowers the national average price by more than $127,000.

The association noted that some 461,818 homes were sold over Canadian MLS systems in the first 10 months of the year, up 8.6 per cent from the same period in 2019.

CREA says it was the second-highest January-October sales figure on record, trailing only 2016.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusReal Estate

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian companies uncover market for mask accessories amid COVID-19

Just Posted

Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw updates media on the COVID-19 situation in Edmonton on March 20, 2020. On Monday, Hinshaw confirmed 20 virus-deaths in Alberta between Sunday and Monday afternoon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Alberta confirmed 20 COVID-19 deaths Monday: Central zone cases spike

Some central Alberta communities under enhanced measures

file photo
Letters to Santa can be dropped off at Sylvan Lake’s North Pole Drive-Thru

In addition to the drive-thru, a self-guided Twinkle Tour is in the works

The Gulls Stadium is still under construction, but the team is preparing for opening day in June 2021, with player announcements. (Photo Courtesy of TD Aerials - Central Alberta)
Sylvan Lake Gulls pick up local players in first player announcements

The Gulls are in full scouting mode to prepare for opening day in June 2021.

(Black Press file)
Alberta reports close to 1,000 COVID-19 cases Sunday

Detailed update expected Monday

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Alberta reports a record 1,026 new COVID cases Saturday

The province has 9,103 active cases of the virus

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam provides an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Canada’s top doctor is warning of the increasing pressure placed on hospitals as COVID-19 case counts rise in different parts of the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
VIDEO: Tam warns of increasing pressure on hospitals as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

There has been an average of more than 1,400 people in hospital each day in the past week

file photo
RCMP request public assistance for Leduc suspicious death investigation

Incident reported in Wetaskiwin same day believed to be related to the death.

The Canucks ‘Reverse Retro’ jersey unveiled on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. (NHL)
VIDEO: Canucks unveil redesigned jersey as part of NHL’s ‘Reverse Retro’ collection

Jersey will be available for purchase on Dec. 1, 2020

FILE – A pumpjack works at a well head on an oil and gas installation near Cremona, Alta., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Federal financing relief for large Canadian companies announced Monday was welcomed by the oil and gas sector and the Alberta government despite conditions that linked the aid to climate change goals. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Report suggests Alberta students want more education on climate change

Teachers said they struggle to meet students’ needs because of a lack of up-to-date resources

Are you afraid of the number 13? (Pixabay)
Friday the 13th and World Kindness Day collide in 2020

Two very different days collide – because that truly is on brand for 2020

Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer
New public health measures in place for City of Wetaskiwin

New COVID-19 measures in place as of Nov. 13, 2020.

(RCMP photo)
Ponoka RCMP investigate armed robbery

Gas station held up on Remembrance Day

Paramedics register patients at a drive through, pop-up COVID-19 test centre outside the Canadian Tire Centre, in Ottawa, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. Two months after the City of Ottawa scrambled to expand its COVID-19 testing options to deal with a massive spike in demand, it is now set to cut back on hours at testing sites this weekend because far fewer people are showing up. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
COVID-19 testing down across Canada as positive case numbers soar in most provinces

Average daily testing numbers are down more than 25 per cent compared to a month ago

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes are asking the public’s assistance in locating Adam Pearson. Please do not approach Adam Pearson, but contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or your local police. (Contributed)
RCMP search for Alberta murder suspect with ties to Kelowna

Adam Pearson has been charged with the first-degree-murder of Cody Michaloski

Most Read