Crude-by-rail exports fall to four-year low as economic slump frees pipeline space

Crude-by-rail exports fall to four-year low as economic slump frees pipeline space

CALGARY — Canadian exports of crude oil by rail plunged by 63 per cent in May compared with April as North American fuel demand dropped due to measures taken to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Canada Energy Regulator says rail shipments of oil in May fell to a four-year low of about 58,000 barrels per day, down from 156,000 bpd in April and 351,000 bpd in March.

Shipments reached a record high of 412,000 bpd in February.

Rail transportation of crude oil is considered to be more expensive than shipping by pipeline so shippers tend to use it only when pipelines are full or if the destination market offers much higher prices than can be achieved in Canada.

Western Canadian producers shut down more than 800,000 barrels per day of oil production at times in the past few months to avoid selling at low prices, thus freeing up space on export pipelines.

In May, Enbridge Inc. reported that its Mainline oil export pipeline system, which is typically oversubscribed by shippers, transported 400,000 fewer barrels of oil per day in April than its average of 2.84 million bpd in the first quarter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ENB)

The Canadian Press

crude-by-rail

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
TSX rallies to close higher after mixed day, while dollar and gold prices rise

Just Posted

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in central zone

153 active cases in the zone, 133 new active cases across the province

Sylvan Lake cafe uses pandemic closure to re-brand business

El Amor Cafe has re-branded and reopened as Main Street Eatery under the direction of Cindy Norell

21% of Canadians worried about ‘losing the roof over their heads’ if CERB ends: poll

Just under half of Canadians feel that CERB should end regardless of the impact

Province announces students will return to in-class this fall

There will be no limits on class sizes, the Province said in its announcement Tuesday afternoon

COVID-19: Central zone at 145 active cases

Sylvan Lake at three active

Victims of Nova Scotia mass shooting march to demand public inquiry

Victims of Nova Scotia mass shooting march to demand public inquiry

Trudeau government relaxes fingerprinting rules for new hires during COVID-19

Trudeau government relaxes fingerprinting rules for new hires during COVID-19

Funding for long-term care needed before second wave of COVID-19: advocates

Funding for long-term care needed before second wave of COVID-19: advocates

Calgary man faces terrorism charges after allegedly joining Islamic State

Calgary man faces terrorism charges after allegedly joining Islamic State

Lake Louise ski resort loses appeal of $2M fine for cutting endangered trees

Lake Louise ski resort loses appeal of $2M fine for cutting endangered trees

Calgary could ‘step into the fray’ on Alberta school reopening plan: mayor

Calgary could ‘step into the fray’ on Alberta school reopening plan: mayor

Off-duty Abbotsford, B.C., police officer dies after trying to stop disturbance

Off-duty Abbotsford, B.C., police officer dies after trying to stop disturbance

PM Trudeau agrees to appear at House of Commons finance committee over WE deal

PM Trudeau agrees to appear at House of Commons finance committee over WE deal

Most Read