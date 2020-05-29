CWB Financial reports Q2 profit down as provisions for credit losses soar

CWB Financial reports Q2 profit down as provisions for credit losses soar

EDMONTON — CWB Financial Group reported its second-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as the economy tanked due to the steps taken to slow the COVID-19 pandemic and its provisions for credit losses more than doubled.

The Edmonton-based company says its provisions for credit losses for the quarter ended April 30 totalled $34.9 million, up from $15.2 million in the same quarter a year ago.

The increase came as CWB reported a second-quarter profit attributable to common shareholders of $51.4 million or 59 cents per diluted share, down from $62 million or 71 cents per diluted share a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, CWB says its cash earnings per share for the quarter amounted to 60 cents compared with 74 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 50 cents per share for the most recent quarter, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Chief executive Chris Fowler says the moves the company has taken over the last decade to strengthen and diversify its business have allowed it to face this crisis from a position of stability and confidence.

“The deteriorating economic and financial market conditions put pressure on our operating results, particularly on the estimated provision for credit losses on performing loans and net interest income,” Fowler said in a statement.

“While our estimated provision for credit losses on performing loans increased this quarter based on an adverse shift in macroeconomic forecasts, we continue to see the benefit from our strategic actions over many years to diversify our loan portfolio.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CWB)

The Canadian Press

Banking

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Laurentian Bank Financial Group reports Q2 profit down, cuts quarterly dividend

Just Posted

Every Albertan eligible for COVID-19 testing

22 new cases confirmed on Friday

Sylvan Lake’s Lakefront Park public washrooms open

A team will work to regularly clean the washrooms resulting in periodic 20-minute closures

Fast-food restaurants serving up free non-medical masks

Free protection will come in packages of four

Sylvan Lake Customs and Classics show cancelled

The annual Show and Shine was scheduled for July 11

Eckville salon adjusting to new normal after COVID-19 closure

Upper Cuts Salon has enforced new protocols and appointment schedules since re-opening

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Proposed COVID-19 rule changes by World Rugby could improve the sport

Proposed COVID-19 rule changes by World Rugby could improve the sport

MLB teams cut hundreds with minor league season in doubt

MLB teams cut hundreds with minor league season in doubt

Ambrosie says CFL not interested in partnership with The Spring League

Ambrosie says CFL not interested in partnership with The Spring League

Whyte, Marchant willing to wait one more year to cap their Olympic careers

Whyte, Marchant willing to wait one more year to cap their Olympic careers

Oilers’ Draisaitl reflects on Art Ross Trophy win: ‘You dream of these things’

Oilers’ Draisaitl reflects on Art Ross Trophy win: ‘You dream of these things’

No consensus yet on NBA return-to-play plan

No consensus yet on NBA return-to-play plan

Trump strikes China over virus, Hong Kong and student visas

Trump strikes China over virus, Hong Kong and student visas

Most Read