Dominion Diamond proposes transaction to exit CCAA status, reopen Ekati mine

Dominion Diamond proposes transaction to exit CCAA status, reopen Ekati mine

CALGARY — The owner of the Ekati diamond mine is proposing a transaction that would allow it to exit court protection from creditors, provide operating funds and eventually restart the suspended Northwest Territories mine.

Dominion Diamond Mines ULC announced Friday it has signed a letter of intent with an affiliate of The Washington Companies under which an entity to be managed by Washington would buy its assets for about $177 million while assuming its operating liabilities.

Under the deal, which requires court approval, Washington would also provide Dominion with up to $84 million in short-term debtor-in-possession financing.

Operations at Ekati have been suspended since March to prevent spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virus’s negative impact on diamond transport and marketing was also cited by the company in its court filing for Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act protection in April.

“The Washington Companies’ proposal is to acquire Dominion’s assets and operating liabilities out of the CCAA process, with a substantially restructured balance sheet and new arrangements with its creditors, vendors and other stakeholders,” said Dominion spokeswoman Rebecca Hurl in an email.

“This restructured company would be better-positioned for the future. The proceeds of the sale would go to Dominion’s existing creditors, cover certain charges approved by the court and provide ongoing liquidity for Dominion through the CCAA process.”

The Washington Companies, a Montana-based group of privately held companies, bought Dominion for US$1.2 billion in 2017.

The acquisition offer would serve as a base bid for the assets under a court-supervised bidding process to win the highest or best offer, including an auction if necessary, Dominion said.

The sale process would be expected to close in the coming 90 to 120 days, it added.

Dominion also owns 40 per cent of the Diavik mine operated by Rio Tinto, located near Ekati about 300 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife.

The proposed sale would be conditional on reaching an agreement with Rio Tinto on the Diavik joint venture, it said.

Failing that, the assets being sold could exclude the Diavik interest.

In an affidavit filed with the Alberta Court of Queen’s Bench in April, Dominion chief financial officer Krystal Kaye said the pandemic has had a “devastating impact” on the global diamond mining industry.

Travel and business lockdowns were felt most keenly in India, where most of the world’s rough diamonds are sorted, cut and polished; in Antwerp, Belgium, where they’re sold; and the United States, the top buyer of diamonds for retail sale, she said.

Dominion’s high debt levels made it impossible for the company to continue its business as usual, Kaye said in the filing.

Dominion had revenue from diamond sales of about US$528 million in 2019, the affidavit said, but the shutdowns in India and Belgium had trapped diamond inventory from Ekati and Diavik with book value of about US$180 million.

According to the affidavit, Dominion is one of the two largest non-governmental employers in the Northwest Territories, with about 40 per cent of its 634 Canadian employees being northern residents and 60 per cent of those people being Indigenous people. It also employed 425 contract workers in 2019.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2020.

Dan Healing, The Canadian Press

mining

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Reverse job-killing oilpatch monitoring suspensions: Alberta Opposition leader

Just Posted

5,801 of 6,800 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alberta have recovered

32 new cases confirmed Friday

Area teen crowned Miss Teenage Central Alberta

Sophia Lia, 15, earned the crown in her first pageant and is spreading the message of mental health

Candle caused Innisfail house fire that left family homeless

Fire unattended candle on second floor of home on Wednesday afternoon

926 active COVID-19 cases in Alberta, 5,710 have recovered

Central zone has just five active cases

Sylvan Lake playgrounds reopen, use not recommended

The Town reopened playgrounds Thursday morning but recommends not playing on them for the time being

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Feds hope to endorse single contact tracing app: PM

Feds hope to endorse single contact tracing app: PM

Alberta opens more shops in Calgary, Brooks amid COVID-19 recovery relaunch

Alberta opens more shops in Calgary, Brooks amid COVID-19 recovery relaunch

Leaving hand sanitizer in hot vehicles a fire risk: Alberta doctors

Leaving hand sanitizer in hot vehicles a fire risk: Alberta doctors

Trudeau urges provinces to seek federal help with testing, contact tracing

Trudeau urges provinces to seek federal help with testing, contact tracing

Financial help lacking as COVID-19 shuts courts, kills legal work, lawyers say

Financial help lacking as COVID-19 shuts courts, kills legal work, lawyers say

Toronto FC rookie forward Achara thinking of family back home in Nigeria

Toronto FC rookie forward Achara thinking of family back home in Nigeria

Baseball players respond to MLB on virus protocols

Baseball players respond to MLB on virus protocols

Most Read