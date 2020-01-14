Doug Suttles, president and CEO of Encana Corp., speaks at the company’s annual meeting in Calgary, Tuesday, May 3, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Ridewood

Encana shareholders vote 90% for name change and HQ move

Oil and gas company proposed to move headquarters to Denver and change name to Ovintiv

Shareholders in Encana Corp. have voted overwhelmingly in favour of the oil and gas company moving its headquarters to Denver from Calgary and changing its name to Ovintiv Inc.

CEO Doug Suttles says the 90-per-cent vote in favour of the resolution shows clear support for the long-standing Canadian company’s decision to move its corporate home south of the border, despite public criticism from Encana founder Gwyn Morgan and shareholder Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Encana announced the changes in October as part of a reorganization that includes a one-for-five share consolidation, also approved by shareholders on Tuesday.

It says a corporate domicile in the United States will expose it to increasingly larger pools of investment in U.S. index funds and passively managed accounts, as well as better align it with its U.S. peers.

Encana has said the changes will not affect how it runs its day-to-day activities in Canada.

The company was created in 2002 through the merger of Alberta Energy Company Ltd., founded in the 1970s by the provincial government, and PanCanadian Energy Corp., the roots of which can be traced back to the construction of the Canadian Pacific railroad.

“With 90 per cent of our securityholders voting ‘for’ the resolution, there is clearly support for our efforts to expose Ovintiv to the deeper pools of capital in the U.S., capturing the value we know exists within our equity,” said Suttles in a news release.

“We will continue to focus on innovation and efficiencies throughout our operations, delivering the financial and operational performance our shareholders expect.”

The Canadian Press

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cannabis company Aphria cuts outlook for 2020, reports second-quarter loss

Just Posted

Central Alberta farm home to Himalayan-natives

Shane Juuti at West Gimlet Farms grew from two yaks to over 450 since 1996

Sylvan Lake’s baseball team to be named by election

Nominations for team names can be made online before Jan. 31, with the election held in February

Sylvan Lake school busses cancelled, schools remain open

Busses for both Catholic and public schools have been cancelled due to extreme cold

Inaugural Snowflake Ball coming to Sylvan Lake

The free inter-generational dance will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Community Centre on Jan. 24

Sylvan Lake PeeWee Lakers downed by Eckville Eagles

The Eagles won at home 7-6, Jan. 11

VIDEO: Questions of racism linger as Harry, Meghan step back

U.K. MP says royal rift shows that Britain still has a problem with ‘structural racism’

Encana shareholders vote 90% for name change and HQ move

Oil and gas company proposed to move headquarters to Denver and change name to Ovintiv

SPCA urges province to include mandatory plans for pets during emergencies

Agency said recent floods and fires have shown a need to include pets

Iran announces arrests in plane crash as Canada, allies eye London meeting

The victims included 82 Iranians, 57 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians and nationals of Sweden, Afghanistan, Germany

Harry and Meghan can ‘live a little less formal’ in Canada, says Monarchist League

Group says Canada is natural fit, while Ottawa ambiguous on who will cover couple’s security costs

VIDEO: ‘Canada Strong’ campaign aims to help pay Iran plane crash victims’ funeral costs

Founder of Toronto restaurant chain wants to help pay for victims’ funeral costs

Queen agrees to let Harry, Meghan move part-time to Canada

Queen says she understands the couple wants to start a new life for their family

‘All Canadians stand with you:’ Trudeau says Iran plane crash families will get answers

All 176 on board were killed, including 138 who were headed for Canada

Maple Leaf Foods CEO takes aim at U.S. government over plane crash in Iran

176 people were killed when Iran shot down a Boeing plane

Most Read