Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts – even Trump’s

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even Trump’s

OAKLAND, Calif. — Facebook said Friday that it will flag all “newsworthy” posts from politicians that break its rules, including those from President Donald Trump.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud, saying that people deserved to hear unfiltered statements from political leaders. Twitter, by contrast, slapped a “get the facts” label on them.

Until Friday, Trump’s posts with identical wording to those labeled on Twitter remained untouched on Facebook, sparking criticism from Trump’s opponents as well as current and former Facebook employees. Now, Facebook is all but certain to face off with the president the next time he posts something the company deems to be violating its rules.

“The policies we’re implementing today are designed to address the reality of the challenges our country is facing and how they’re showing up across our community,” Zuckerberg wrote on his Facebook page announcing the changes.

Zuckerberg said the social network is taking additional steps to counter election-related misinformation. In particular, the social network will begin adding new labels to all posts about voting that will direct users to authoritative information from state and local election officials.

Facebook is also banning false claims intended to discourage voting, such as stories about federal agents checking legal status at polling places. The company also said it is increasing its enforcement capacity to remove false claims about local polling conditions in the 72 hours before the U.S. election.

Ethan Zuckerman, director of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Center for Civic Media, said the changes are a “reminder of how powerful Facebook may be in terms of spreading disinformation during the upcoming election.”

He said the voting labels will depend on how good Facebook’s artificial intelligence is at identifying posts to label.

“If every post that mentions voting links, people will start ignoring those links. If they’re targeted to posts that say things like ‘Police will be checking warrants and unpaid traffic tickets at polls’ — a classic voter suppression disinfo tactic — and clearly mark posts as disinfo, they might be useful,” he said.

But Zuckerman noted that Facebook “has a history of trying hard not to alienate right-leaning users, and given how tightly President Trump has aligned himself with voter-suppressing misinfo, it seems likely that Facebook will err on the side of non-intrusive and ignorable labels, which would minimize impact of the campaign.”

Earlier in the day, shares of Facebook and Twitter dropped sharply after the the giant company behind brands such as Ben & Jerry’s ice cream and Dove soap said it will halt U.S. advertising on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram through at least the end of the year.

That European consumer-product maker, Unilever, said it took the move to protest the amount of hate speech online. Unilever said the polarized atmosphere in the United States ahead of November’s presidential election placed responsibility on brands to act.

Facebook’s shares lost more than 8% on Friday, while Twitter ended the day more than 7% lower.

The company, which is based in the Netherlands and Britain, joins a raft of other advertisers pulling back from online platforms. Facebook in particular has been the target of an escalating movement to withhold advertising dollars to pressure it to do more to prevent racist and violent content from being shared on its platform.

“We have decided that starting now through at least the end of the year, we will not run brand advertising in social media newsfeed platforms Facebook, Instagram and Twitter in the U.S.,” Unilever said. “Continuing to advertise on these platforms at this time would not add value to people and society.”

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment. On Thursday, Verizon joined others in the Facebook boycott.

Unilever “has enough influence to persuade other brand advertisers to follow its lead,” said eMarketer analyst Nicole Perrin. She noted that Unilever pulled back spending “for longer, on more platforms (including Twitter) and for more expansive reasons” — in particular, by citing problems with “divisiveness” as well as hate speech.

Sarah Personette, vice-president of global client solutions at Twitter, said the company’s “mission is to serve the public conversation and ensure Twitter is a place where people can make human connections, seek and receive authentic and credible information, and express themselves freely and safely.”

She added that Twitter is “respectful of our partners’ decisions and will continue to work and communicate closely with them during this time.”

Barbara Ortutay, The Associated Press

facebook

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Supreme Court sides with Uber driver seeking better pay, benefits

Just Posted

38 more Albertans test positive for COVID-19 on Friday, Red Deer remains at one active case

7,225 of 7,888 cases in province have recovered

Sylvan Lake RCMP hosting bike registry event

The free event on July 9 is open to the Sylvan Lake area, including Eckville, Benalto and Bentley

Sylvan Lake peewee golfer clinches first win of the season

Brady Durkin, 12, captured the MJT Alberta Season Opener by 13 strokes on June 21-22

Alberta pharmacies to test for COVID-19

City of Red Deer back to one active case of the virus

Sylvan Lake’s Flags of Remembrance has goal of food bank donation

Sylvan Lake Community Food Bank will receive $5,000 if all 128 Plaques of Honour are sponsored

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Sylvan Lake, Eckville areas

Environment Canada placed the watch in effect at 10:30 a.m. on June 24

Egypt, Sudan: Ethiopia won’t fill disputed dam before accord

Egypt, Sudan: Ethiopia won’t fill disputed dam before accord

Low-key 75th anniversary of UN’s birth because of pandemic

Low-key 75th anniversary of UN’s birth because of pandemic

Plan advances to allow dismantling Minneapolis Police Dept.

Plan advances to allow dismantling Minneapolis Police Dept.

Coronavirus task force briefs – but not at White House

Coronavirus task force briefs - but not at White House

Trump says he’s signed a ‘strong’ order to protect monuments

Trump says he’s signed a ‘strong’ order to protect monuments

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts – even Trump’s

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even Trump’s

Air Canada, WestJet to drop physical distancing policies as air travel ticks up

Air Canada, WestJet to drop physical distancing policies as air travel ticks up

Supreme Court sides with Uber driver seeking better pay, benefits

Supreme Court sides with Uber driver seeking better pay, benefits

Most Read