TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Cineplex earnings

Cineplex Inc. is set to release its first-quarter financial results on Monday. As Canada’s largest movie exhibitor slowly opens its theatres across the country, it is weighing legal action in the wake of a failed $2.8-billion acquisition deal with Cineworld PLC.

Couche-Tard results

Alimentation Couche Tard releases fourth-quarter and full-year results after markets close on Monday. The operator of approximately 2,000 service stations dropped its pursuit of Caltex Australia Ltd. in April due to the COVID-19 crisis, but said it was still interested in revisiting the deal once economic conditions improve.

GDP figures

Statistics Canada is set to release gross domestic product by industry figures for April on Tuesday. Canada’s economy had its worst quarterly showing since 2009 through the first three months of 2020 owing to COVID-19, with preliminary data indicating an 11 per cent drop in GDP for April.

TSX holiday

The Toronto Stock Exchange will be closed Wednesday for the Canada Day holiday.

Trade figures

Statistics Canada is scheduled to release international merchandise trade figures for May on Thursday. Canadian exports posted a record drop in April, with the trade deficit rising to $3.3 billion in April compared with a deficit of $1.5 billion in March.

Coronavirus

