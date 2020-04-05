Bank of Canada file photo

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Business outlook

The Bank of Canada will release its business outlook survey on Monday as well as its survey of consumer expectations. The central bank has cut its key interest rate target three times in recent weeks to 0.25 per cent in an effort to help boost the economy as it deals with the fallout of COVID-19.

Bank annual meetings

The annual meetings of Canada’s big banks continue this week as they gather virtually instead of in-person to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Scotiabank and Laurentian are up on Tuesday, while Royal Bank of Canada and Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce hold theirs on Wednesday.

Energy conference

The 2020 Scotiabank CAPP Energy Symposium takes place on Tuesday and Wednesday in a virtual format. The energy sector has been hammered as the price of oil has plunged due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Jobs numbers

Statistics Canada will release its labour force survey for March on Thursday. The report is expected to show a massive plunge in the number of jobs as non-essential businesses shut down to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Shaw results

Shaw Communications will releasing its second-quarter results on Thursday and hold a conference call with financial analysts. The cable and wireless provider temporarily closed its Freedom Mobile and Shaw stores last month in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2020.

The Canadian Press

