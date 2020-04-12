Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

Federal relief measures kick in

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Federal relief measures kick in

Monday marks the beginning of the first full week that the Canada Emergency Business Account will be available to small businesses and not-for-profit organizations. The federal government’s program, which offers applicants up to $40,000 in interest-free loans in an effort to counter the COVID-19-linked economic downturn, is currently available through the Big 5 banks.

Another rate cut?

The Bank of Canada is set to release its latest interest-rate decision and monetary policy report on Wednesday. Canada’s central bank made two unscheduled rate cuts in March in response to the economic downturn brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing its key rate target down to 0.25 per cent after it started the month at 1.75 per cent.

March home sales

The Canadian Real Estate Association is set to release March home sales results on Wednesday. Recent numbers from Vancouver and Toronto showed strong sales activity in the first half of the month followed by a sharp drop off in activity as the effects of COVID-19 put a chill into the market.

Manufacturing numbers

Statistics Canada is set to release its monthly survey of manufacturing for February on Thursday. StatCan’s previous survey for January showed that manufacturing sales were down 0.2 per cent to $56.1 billion, the fifth consecutive monthly decline.

Possible CERB update

Unemployed Canadian workers currently unqualified for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit will be watching for updates to the $24-billion program. A recent analysis by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives estimated one-third of unemployed Canadians, including contract or gig economy workers, won’t get help from employment insurance or the CERB in its current form.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Apple, Google to harness phones for virus infection tracking

Just Posted

Alberta has 49 new Covid-19 cases

Seven more fatalities in Alberta

RCMP officers cleared in fatal shooting near Bashaw

ASIRT concluded they used “reasonable force” under the circumstances

Ponoka woman writes children’s book about being safe during pandemic

Book appropriate for ages three to eight, says author

Sylvan Lakers reminded to only flush the 3P’s – pee, poop and toilet paper

“Flushable” products purchased in place of toilet paper during product shortages are not meant to be

Alberta confirms 28 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Provincial total is now 1,451

A message from the publisher

Consider a voluntary subscription to Sylvan Lake News

Canadians mark Easter as COVID-19 continues to cause pain, grief for many

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other leaders across the country are taking a rare day off

Government, opposition parties strike deal to pass massive wage subsidy bill

Conservatives insisted on the final vote being on division

Alberta to share surplus ventilators, masks and gloves with Ontario, Quebec and B.C.

Alberta started receiving messages from other provinces who are short on supply

Truckers taking precautions to fight COVID-19 amid spreading concerns

Washing hands and grabbing a meal — things that seemed easy a few months ago — have been challenging

Quebec premier says 31 people have died at troubled long-term care home

‘Quite honestly, I think … there was gross negligence at Residence Herron’

Key events in Canada since WHO declared the COVID-19 pandemic

Key developments for Canada

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

Federal relief measures kick in

‘SNL’ returns for work-at-home version with host Tom Hanks

NBC comedy institution returned to the air on Easter weekend

Most Read