Statistics Canada releases its monthly survey of manufacturing for March on Thursday. CP photo

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

What we’re buying

Statistics Canada will release a report on Canadian grocery sales up to April 11 on Monday. Experts told The Canadian Press last week that unique spending habits are to be expected at a time when consumers are guided by evolutionary impulse, schedule changes and even boredom.

Aimia update

Aimia’s new executive team discusses first-quarter earnings on a conference call on Wednesday. The former Aeroplan owner recently replaced its CEO and shook up its board in a sweeping move to reinvent itself as a holding company that will see it shed its rewards programs and the bulk of its staff.

Manufacturing numbers

Statistics Canada releases its monthly survey of manufacturing for March on Thursday. The survey for February showed that manufacturing sales increased 0.5 per cent to $56.2 billion, boosted by higher sales in the transportation equipment industry, despite rail blockades and the impact of COVID-19 on global supply chains.

Aurora earnings

Aurora Cannabis will hold a conference call to discuss its third-quarter financial results on Thursday. The Edmonton-based cannabis company announced in April that its board has approved a plan to consolidate all of its outstanding common shares on a 1-for-12 basis.

Chorus aviation call

Chorus Aviation will hold a conference call to discuss its first-quarter financial results on Friday. The company, which operates regional aircraft for Air Canada, announced in early April it was suspending its dividend, temporarily laying off staff and cutting executive salaries as it deals with the fallout from COVID-19.

Coronavirus

