Molson Coors will hold its annual meeting on Wednesday in Montreal. CP photo

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

Statistics Canada is scheduled to release its retail trade figures for March on Friday

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Wholesale trade figures

StatCan is scheduled to release wholesale trade figures for March on Wednesday. The agency reported that sales were up 0.7 per cent to $67.5 billion in February, despite the effects of rail blockades and the early days of the arrival of COVID-19.

Molson update

Molson Coors will hold its annual meeting on Wednesday in Montreal. The beer maker told shareholders in April that it expects a challenging second quarter due to the coronavirus, following a difficult start to the year after a deadly shooting at its Milwaukee brewery in February.

April inflation

StatCan is scheduled to release its Consumer Price Index for April on Wednesday. Figures for March showed that the annual pace of inflation in Canada posted its biggest one-month decline in more than a decade, dropping below one per cent as the price of oil collapsed and the economy was first gripped by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aircraft movement

StatCan is scheduled to release its weekly aircraft movements for the week of May 2 to 8 on Wednesday, which will provide a glimpse of the state of Canada’s airline industry. Regional carriers have made it clear that they may not survive the pandemic without a tailor-made support program from Ottawa as border shutdowns and the collapse of global travel continue to choke off demand.

Retail trade

Statistics Canada is scheduled to release its retail trade figures for March on Friday. The agency reported that retail sales rose for the fourth consecutive month in February, up 0.3 per cent to $52.2 billion, as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic had yet to materially affect the economy.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Air Canada to ask workers to reduce hours, take leave or retire: Union memo

Just Posted

Gov’t confirms 72 new COVID-19 cases in Alberta on Saturday

60 are in hospital due to the virus

PHOTO: Snowbirds fly over Red Deer on Saturday

The Canadian Armed Forces aerobatics team is on a cross-country tour

Alberta increases outdoor gathering limit to 50 people

There are a total of 62 Albertans hospitalized due to COVID-19

Federal COVID-19 wage subsidy to last through summer, Trudeau says

Eligibility is expected to be expanded

Alberta Justice Minister addresses federal firearm ban

Alberta Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer discusses Alberta’s standpoint on the issue.

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Halifax lab team to conduct first Canadian trials for possible COVID-19 vaccine

Health Canada has approved trials

Alberta’s Fair Deal Report finished, but won’t be released until pandemic subsides

Premier says he looks forward to giving the report “the proper attention it deserves”

Canadian communities and businesses to feel the pain of cruise cancellations

Revenue is expected to be cut by at least half this year

Victoria Day marks subdued start to cottage season during COVID-19: officials

Local officials say seasonal visitors have for the most part respected precautions

Trudeau mum on possible help for Air Canada following announcement of layoffs

On Saturday, Trudeau acknowledged the difficult situation facing airlines and the travel industry

‘I don’t want to be scared anymore:’ physical distancing tough for the blind

Maintaining a two-metre distance from members of the public is a challenge

QUIZ: Exploring gardens

How much do you know about gardening and famous gardens?

Most Read