Roots Corp. holds a conference call to discuss its first-quarter financial results on Friday. The clothing retailer recently named Meghan Roach as its new chief executive, who replaces Jim Gabel after the board expressed a need for “renewed leadership.” CP photo

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

Lululemon Athletica Inc. releases its first-quarter financial results

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Housing starts

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. will release preliminary housing start data for May on Monday. The country’s national housing agency announced last week that it was increasing qualifying credit score for mortgage insurance and limiting gross and total debt servicing ratios in order to shore up vulnerabilities in the housing market.

Transat earnings

Transat AT holds a conference call to discuss its second-quarter financial results on Thursday. The company announced on May 25 that it was extending the timing of its acquisition by Air Canada after European regulators launched an in-depth investigation into the deal over concerns it may reduce competition and result in higher prices.

Lululemon results

Lululemon Athletica Inc. releases its first-quarter financial results and holds a conference call with analysts to discuss the results on Thursday. The clothing company is one of several brands that has seen a spike in sales for “work leisure” clothing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest household debt numbers

Statistics Canada is set to release its national balance sheet and financial flow accounts, which include the household-debt-to-income ratio, for the first quarter of 2020 on Friday. The report for the fourth quarter showed that household debt as a percentage of disposable income edged lower, with Canadian households owing an average of $1.763 for every dollar of disposable income, down from the $1.766 in the previous quarter.

Roots earnings

Roots Corp. holds a conference call to discuss its first-quarter financial results on Friday. The clothing retailer recently named Meghan Roach as its new chief executive, who replaces Jim Gabel after the board expressed a need for “renewed leadership.”

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Platforms struggle to keep up with moderating content amid COVID-19

Just Posted

40 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Alberta

Province’s central zone still has no active cases

Alberta reports just seven new COVID-19 cases

‘Today’s numbers mark an occasion to be celebrated’

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake grads celebrate amidst pandemic

A group of local businesses band together to throw two days worth of celebrations for the graduates

Sylvan Lake RCMP continue to search for missing man

43-year-old Steven Michael Hull is still missing and Sylvan Lake RCMP are seeking public assistance

Poplar Ridge School receives county funding for new playground equipment

Two new gaga ball pits and a resurfaced basketball court will be going in at Poplar Ridge School

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

QUIZ: A celebration of weddings

How much do you know about wedding traditions and famous marriages?

Indigenous chief alleges RCMP beat him during arrest that began over expired tags

“Because we are minority… nobody speaks up for us”

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

Lululemon Athletica Inc. releases its first-quarter financial results

Platforms struggle to keep up with moderating content amid COVID-19

Companies including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube have all been warning users since April

Anti-racism protests take place across Canada

“It’s important for us to be here because we are an interracial couple and we do believe in unity”

Survivors who missed out on polio vaccine hope for breakthrough against COVID-19

Polio is transmitted primarily through ingestion of food or water with feces of an infected person

Hand sanitizers recalled due to industrial-grade ethanol content

The products on the recall list include Eltraderm Hand Sanitizer, Gel 700 Hand Sanitizer

Most Read