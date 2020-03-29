Thousands of people have already lost their jobs as non-essential businesses have shut down, while others like grocers look for ways to keep their doors open. CP photo

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

Thousands have already lost their jobs, while others like grocers look for ways to keep doors open

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

COVID-19 and the new normal

Thousands of people have already lost their jobs as non-essential businesses have shut down, while others like grocers look for ways to keep their doors open and meet the demand from shoppers stocking up. Businesses will be watching for what comes after Ottawa moved to shore up small businesses last week and the Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate target to 0.25 per cent.

Oilpatch watch

Finance Minister Bill Morneau has promised more help would be announced soon for the oil and gas sector, which has been hit by record low prices for oilsands bitumen as Saudi Arabia and Russia flood world markets with cheap barrels. More details could be forthcoming this week.

January GDP

Statistics Canada will release gross domestic product by industry figures for January on Tuesday. The reading will give a snapshot of how the economy was performing before the COVID-19 pandemic struck Canada.

Dollarama results

Dollarama Inc. reports its fourth-quarter and full-year financial results on Wednesday. The retailer has been recognized as an essential business in Quebec and Ontario and has been working to keep its stores open for customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Teck update

Teck Resources Ltd. holds a conference call to provide a QB2 project update and an annual business review. The update comes as the miner deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sylvan Lake businesses being creative during COVID-19 outbreak

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lakers enjoy the spring sunshine

Warm temperatures during the final days of winter brought out residents out of their homes March 27

Non-profits that are helping people impacted by COVID-19 can apply for relief funding

Red Deer and District FCSS can draw from a provincial pot of $30 million

Alberta announces immediate closure of non-essential businesses, provincial parks

No more public gatherings of more than 15 people

No Alberta renter will be evicted for non-payment on April 1, promises the premier

No evictions during the entire Alberta public health emergency

Opening Red Deer’s safe consumption site would reduce strain on system during COVID-19, says advocate

Alberta should give also give addicts clean drugs, added Deborah Watson

A message from the publisher

Consider a voluntary subscription to Sylvan Lake News

QUIZ: How much do you know about the Olympics?

Put your knowledge to the test with these 12 questions

Trudeau remaining in isolation longer despite wife recovering from COVID-19

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau got the all-clear

Fauci says coronavirus deaths in US could top 100,000

“We’re going to have millions of cases”

World COVID-19 update: U.S. expects 100,000 deaths; Oregon declares disaster

Comprehensive update of world news for Sunday, March 19.

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

Thousands have already lost their jobs, while others like grocers look for ways to keep doors open

Big Oil’s interest in renewable energy investments expected to waver: report

Suncor announced it would cut its 2020 capital budget by 26 per cent in response to lower oil prices

Tokyo Olympics: Signs suggest summer dates for 2021 Olympics

Organizing committee suggested there would be no major change from 2020.

Athletes, musicians help raise 500,000 euros to fight virus

“It’s a very difficult situation, and for the league to be able to do something like this, it makes players, clubs and fans very proud”

Most Read