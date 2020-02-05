Flair Airlines touts unlimited travel pass for $700 as competition heats up

Swoop unveiled a so-called loonie sale, offering 100,000 seats for a base fare of $1 before taxes, fees

Jim Scott, president and Chief Executive Officer of Flair Airline.

Flair Airlines Ltd. is offering passengers an unlimited travel pass for three months amid rising competition between budget carriers.

The flight pass costs $700 and opens the gate to limitless domestic flights between Feb. 13 and May 13. A $500 version has some blackout dates and excludes flights on Fridays and Sundays.

B.C.-based Flair offers routes between seven cities, all in Western Canada except for Toronto.

CEO Jim Scott says the flight pass is aimed at students, small-business owners and families for whom more frequent visits or an extra getaway would otherwise be unaffordable.

READ MORE: Kelowna Flightcraft nearly plunges Flair Airlines in contract dispute

Flair is not the only discount airline to hawk eye-catching promos as domestic competition heats up. Earlier this month, Swoop unveiled a so-called loonie sale, offering 100,000 seats for a base fare of $1 before taxes and fees.

In 2018 the Competition Bureau launched an ongoing predatory pricing investigation into Swoop and parent WestJet Airlines Ltd. over allegations the two carriers used anti-competitive practices to crowd out Flair from at least three routes.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver-based Teck Resources aims to be ‘carbon neutral’ by 2050

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake’s Visitor Pay Parking on budget in 2019, despite cold summer

The money borrowed to implement the program was also paid off with the 2019 revenue

Sylvan Lakers cheer their way to Walt Disney World

The girls’ team, Ivy League, received a bid to the Cheerleading World Championship on Jan. 26

Annual ladies night raises money for Sylvan Lake library

The sixth annual event served as a fundraiser for the first time and brought in almost $1,000

Poachers fined $2,000 for illegally fishing walleye from Sylvan Lake

Two men were fined and given a fishing suspension for fishing four walleye from Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake Intermunicipal Development Plan with Lacombe County entering final phase of project

IDP is a collaborative effort between the eight municipalities

Chartered flight evacuating Canadians stranded in Wuhan delayed

Ottawa has said more than 300 Canadians have asked for help to leave Wuhan

Flair Airlines touts unlimited travel pass for $700 as competition heats up

Swoop unveiled a so-called loonie sale, offering 100,000 seats for a base fare of $1 before taxes, fees

Crime prevention with Cupid’s touch

Alberta RCMP play cupid with #VehicleValentines

Japan quarantines cruise ship, with 251 Canadians aboard, as toll of new virus grows

The ships are caught up in a global health emergency that seems to worsen by the day

Alberta premier lauds Trudeau after latest Trans Mountain court ruling

The province has pushed for the project as an answer to higher unemployment rates

B.C. First Nations disappointed while industry welcomes Trans Mountain ruling

Lawsuit included Tsleil-Waututh Nation, Squamish Nation, Coldwater Indian Band and a coalition of small First Nations

Teen recovering after Edmonton police shooting during robbery investigation

A confrontation between the teen and police ended with one officer firing his service weapon

Federal appeals court dismisses application challenging Trans Mountain pipeline approval

This challenge was against the second approval

Canadians in Wuhan to be evacuated Thursday, government letter says

The government can’t guarantee that everyone who is eligible will be able to board the plane

Most Read