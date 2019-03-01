Gap Canada stores to be included in North American closures, parent company says

230 stores are set to close in Canada

People walk by a Gap store in Pittsburgh on Aug. 31, 2017. The parent company of retailer Gap says it will close some stores in Canada as part of a global plan to shutter almost half of the brand’s locations over the next two years. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Gene J. Puskar)

The parent company of retailer Gap says it will close some stores in Canada as part of a global plan to shutter almost half of the brand’s locations over the next two years.

Gap Inc. is refusing to tell The Canadian Press exactly how many of the 230 stores it is closing will be in Canada, but says the majority of international network closures will be in North America.

READ MORE: HBC shuttering Home Outfitters across Canada

The company says in an email that the move was part of the brand’s commitment to “thoughtfully and decisively” address stores that are underperforming.

The company is expecting the closures to deliver an annualized sales loss of about US$635 million, but says the move should bring about $90 million in annual pre-tax savings.

Gap says it hope the closures and moves it is making to modernize its marketing will help it develop future growth in its stores, outlets and online offerings.

The company also announced plans to split its brands into two publicly traded companies with Old Navy falling into one business and Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix and Hill City making up another.

The Canadian Press

