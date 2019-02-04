General Motors moving ahead with salaried job cuts

GM Canada spokeswoman expects “modest” number of other salaried reductions

The General Motors Canada office in Oshawa, Ontario is photographed on June 20, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin)

General Motors says it has largely completed salaried job cuts in Canada as part of a wider restructuring announced last November.

The layoffs are part of GM’s effort to cut 8,000 positions from its salaried and contract workforce to boost cost efficiencies and prepare for changes in the industry.

The company says it will start to cut 4,300 salaried and contract workers worldwide this week, while 2,200 employees have already taken buyouts and another 1,500 contract workers were let go.

RELATED: Canada auto workers seek boycott of GM vehicles from Mexico

GM Canada spokeswoman Jennifer Wright says the salaried employee reductions in Canada have mostly been accomplished already through voluntary incentivized packages.

Wright says the company expects to have a “modest” number of other salaried reductions completed shortly but declined to provide specifics.

The company said that about 18,000 non-unionized workers across its North American operations were eligible for the buyout package.

RELATED: Politicians promise help for GM workers; stress that saving plant hopeless

The restructuring also includes the planned shutdown of the company’s Oshawa Assembly Plant at a loss of about 2,600 unionized jobs and four other plants in the U.S.

At the time of the announced restructuring, GM had about 2,000 salaried employees in Canada as part of about 50,000 salaried workers in North America.

— With files from Associated Press

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
U.S. government appeals ruling that blocked Keystone pipeline

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake RCMP reduced rural crime in area through pilot program

Sylvan Lake and Wetaskiwin RCMP participated in a new pilot program in 2018

‘Be smart about your choices,’ MADD presentation tells Sylvan Lake students

Grade 7-9 students at Mother Teresa School attended at MADD presentation, Jan. 31

New clothing donation bins help support Sylvan Lake Community Partners

Sylvan Lake and Area Community Partners has joined together with Clothing for a Cause

VIDEO: Our Lady of the Rosary students perform “Louis la grenouille”

The french play was performed multiple times on Jan. 31 by six different casts.

Central Alberta bracing for massive snowstorm

30 cm of snow expected to accumulate by Sunday

Jury set for deliberations at US trial of El Chapo

Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman faces life in prison if convicted

Grisly details emerge at serial killer Bruce McArthur’s sentencing hearing

The 67-year-old self-employed landscaper was arrested in January 2018

Three killed in train derailment near Field, B.C.

The incident occured east of Field, B.C. early this morning

Red Deer RCMP seek public assistance to locate 16-year-old Amy Okeymow

She may be in Red Deer or Maskwacis

Canada to pledge more money for Venezuelan refugee crisis

Canada and its Lima Group allies are meeting to discuss the political, economic and humanitarian crisis in Venezuela

Sexual misconduct: Six French women and journalists face defamation claim

14 women allege Denis Baupin groped, sexted and otherwise harassed them

Bighorn provincial parks session held in Red Deer

Hundreds came out to Westerner Park’s Harvest Centre Sunday afternoon

Historica Canada asks Conservatives to pull spoof of ‘Heritage Minute’

Organization says it doesn’t approve of parodies being used for partisan political purposes.

Come together: Super Bowl Sunday, the last stand of live TV

Of the 10 highest-rated television programs in U.S. history, nine were Super Bowls and one was the finale of ‘M.A.S.H.’

Most Read