Girl Guide Mabel Smith sells cookies to staff at the Watkin Motors Ford dealership in Vernon, B.C., prior to the suspension of sales. (Facebook Photo)

Girl Guide cookie sales hurt by coronavirus

Canadian organization suspends cookie sales and camps

Cookie sales are plummeting amid COVID-19.

The Girl Guides of Canada has suspended all cookie sales, which were just launched this week with the chocolate and vanilla variety.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have made the decision to suspend all in-person Girl Guide activities until Tuesday, April 14, beginning immediately,” said Girl Guides of Canadian Chief Executive Officer Jill Zelmanovits, in a letter to all members and staff. “This course of action was chosen to ensure the health and well-being of girls, adult members, volunteers and the greater community.”

The suspension of activity includes cookie selling, along with unit meetings, sleepovers, camps and travel.

Girl Guides will continue to monitor advice from Canadian public health agencies to determine whether the timelines need to be adjusted

“We know Guiding is a much-loved activity for many girls and we look forward to welcoming them back to their units once it is safe to do so,” said Zelmanovits.

READ MORE: Vernon schools cancel spring break trips amid COVID-19

READ MORE: Jane Goodall and more Vernon visits postponed due to COVID-19

Pandemic seizes control of daily life, roils world markets

Most Read