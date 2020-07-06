Global oil demand rebound from pandemic’s lows prompts price spike forecasts

Global oil demand rebound from pandemic’s lows prompts price spike forecasts

CALGARY — Oil analysts say a rebound in the world’s hunger for oil has already started after demand destruction caused by the COVID-19 pandemic fell far short of what many experts had expected.

Amrita Sen, co-founder and director of research for international consultancy Energy Aspects, says the bounce in demand will outstrip the ability of producers to restore supply, resulting in average Brent oil prices rising from about US$43 per barrel this year to US$66 next year and US$83 in 2023.

In a presentation at the virtual TD Securities energy conference, Sen says pandemic lockdowns of countries and industries resulted in forecasts for a 30 to 40 per cent decline from pre-pandemic global oil demand of about 100 million barrels per day.

She says her organization expected the decline to reach 28 million bpd but the maximum drop was 18 million bpd in April. The industry’s “spare capacity” has now has fallen to about 12 million bpd.

Sen says the shallower drop in demand and quick recovery illustrates how dependent the world is on crude and suggests that its oil dependence will not be diminished in the near term.

In an energy price forecast released Monday, accounting firm Deloitte also makes note of the oil demand recovery and predicts Brent crude prices will rise from an average of US$39 per barrel this year to US$46.50 in 2021 and US$64 in 2023.

“The market thought that demand would fall by between 30 and 40 million barrels a day,” said Sen, noting that spot oil prices fell to negative levels at one point because investors believed demand would reach extremely low levels.

“COVID apparently was going to speed up peak oil demand (but) I would go the other way and argue that, if anything, COVID’s shown us how much oil is required. Even in the worst case possible for demand, we fell by less than 20 per cent.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2020.

The Canadian Press

oil & gas

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Ford revives Bronco brand, aims at Jeep’s big off-road sales
Next story
North American stock markets finish higher, loonie up

Just Posted

COVID-19: Central zone at four active

Alberta confirms 130 cases Monday

Sylvan Lake woman distressed after cat shot at with pellet gun, loses its eye

Warning: Photo may be disturbing to some. Evelina Cornell’s cat Ms Grey was shot in the face and hip

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lakers take in the sun, Saturday morning

Physical activity, picnics and time in the water are activities residents took part in

Red Deer Museum + Art Gallery re-opens with display by Benalto artist

A display by Benalto artist David More showcases Sylvan Lake in the summertime

Albertans get an extra free order of COVID-19 masks

Packages will be available July 13 at fast food restaurants

QUIZ: A celebration of dogs

These are the dog days of summer. How much do you know about dogs?

Stop enforcing sex work laws during COVID-19, Amnesty, sex worker advocates say

Stop enforcing sex work laws during COVID-19, Amnesty, sex worker advocates say

Migrant workers stage multi-city action for full status amid COVID-19 risks

Migrant workers stage multi-city action for full status amid COVID-19 risks

Alberta First Nation monitors hundreds for COVID-19 as it announces curfew

Alberta First Nation monitors hundreds for COVID-19 as it announces curfew

Edmonton hospital stops admitting patients due to COVID-19 outbreak

Edmonton hospital stops admitting patients due to COVID-19 outbreak

MPs reviewing virtual voting options to bolster COVID-19 Parliament

MPs reviewing virtual voting options to bolster COVID-19 Parliament

COVID-19 scare sees Latvia-bound troops turn around, return to Canada

COVID-19 scare sees Latvia-bound troops turn around, return to Canada

First glimpse of Canada’s true COVID-19 infection rate expected mid-July

First glimpse of Canada’s true COVID-19 infection rate expected mid-July

RBC ups targets to build talent pipeline, promote those in underrepresented groups

RBC ups targets to build talent pipeline, promote those in underrepresented groups

Most Read