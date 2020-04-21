GM shuts down Maven car share service in all markets including Toronto

GM shuts down Maven car share service in all markets including Toronto

TORONTO — General Motors says it has permanently shut down its Maven car sharing service in all markets including Toronto after suspending operations in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The company said in an email to customers Tuesday that it made the temporary closure permanent after critically looking at its business, the industry, and what’s going on with the pandemic.

Last year GM pulled the service from eight North American markets but kept Toronto and some U.S. cities running. it said at the time it was looking to expand the service in Canada.

GM says the Maven assets will be transferred to GM’s Global Innovation organization as well as the larger enterprise.

The news comes on the same day that Zipcar announced it was ending operations in British Columbia, though the car-sharing service put the blame on the complexities of operating in the province, such as insurance, rather than the outbreak.

The departure follows on Car2Go’s end to operations in North America at the end of February, as car-sharing services face competition from ride-hailing apps like Uber and Lyft.

Zipcar is still operating in some Ontario cities, and has rolled out a program in Toronto in response to the outbreak that allows customers to keep a vehicle Monday to Friday to reduce vehicle sharing.

Enterprise suspended its sharing program in March because of the pandemic, though the company says it is temporary and is still operating its more conventional rental service.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2020.

The Canadian Press

cars

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Global stock markets fall as crude oil prices plunge for a second day

Just Posted

City of Red Deer down to one active case, a decrease of two

Province provides daily update

U of A plesiosaur named after chief medical officer, former Sylvan Laker

“Dr. Deeno Hinshaw” as voted by the students for the naming rights of the 30-foot-long plesiosaur

Town of Sylvan Lake asks visitors to stay home, for now

All visitors and cottagers are asked to stay at their primary residence until the pandemic is over

Town of Sylvan Lake checks in with local businesses with new survey

Business Resilience Survey will help the Town create an economic recovery plan following COVID-19

Red Deer woman loses her sister, niece and brother in law in Nova Scotia shooting

Teenager who died was 17

Help Sylvan Lake News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Help support local journalism by making a one-time or ongoing donation for your community paper

HBO Max prepared for May 27 launch as streaming service announces initial lineup

HBO Max prepared for May 27 launch as streaming service announces initial lineup

South Africa announces $26 billion to help struggling nation

South Africa announces $26 billion to help struggling nation

Fighting in several parts of Yemen kills hundreds in April

Fighting in several parts of Yemen kills hundreds in April

Senate panel backs assessment that Russia interfered in 2016

Senate panel backs assessment that Russia interfered in 2016

Trump immigration ban halts green cards, not temporary visas

Trump immigration ban halts green cards, not temporary visas

3M files lawsuit in Canada against firm accused of price-gouging on N95 masks

3M files lawsuit in Canada against firm accused of price-gouging on N95 masks

Feds pledge $350M to help charities plug holes in funding

Feds pledge $350M to help charities plug holes in funding

Beef ranchers to bear the brunt of Alberta processing plant closure due to COVID-19

Beef ranchers to bear the brunt of Alberta processing plant closure due to COVID-19

Most Read